Securing our Future: Budget 2025 signals strong support for Island businesses and workers

CANADA, April 10 - Today, Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance, presented the Government of Prince Edward Island’s 2025-26 operating budget to the legislative assembly, outlining over $3.5 billion in investments to support Island workers, strengthen our economy, and build a more secure future for all Islanders.

“This budget is about setting a strong course for where we’re headed as a province. We’re making key investments to support our workforce, grow Island businesses, and respond to the real challenges people are facing—while taking the steps needed to secure our future.”

- Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island.

The 2025-26 operating budget includes $294.6 million in new spending, an increase of 9.1 percent over last year. Revenues are projected to grow by $195.7 million, or 6.2 percent. The province is forecasting a deficit of $151.9 million, which rises to $183.9 million when the $32 million Tariff and Trade Contingency Fund is included.

“This budget reflects what we’ve heard from Islanders and Island businesses,” said Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance. “It puts our focus where it belongs—on growing our workforce, strengthening our economy, and keeping more money in the pockets of Islanders. This is your money, and we are investing it in your future.”

Highlights from the 2025-26 budget include:

Securing our Economy

$9.3 million to lower the corporate income tax rate and raise the small business threshold

$3.6 million to support the oyster industry, including a Genome Surveillance Project and contingency fund

$353,000 to expand air access and restore hub airport connections

$42 million for tariff and trade response funding, including contingency support and flexible loans

Securing Our Workforce

$5.1 million to reduce personal income tax and accelerate tax bracket changes

$1.5 million to support worker reskilling and upskilling

Increase in minimum wage to $17/hour

$663,000 to increase the George Coles Bursary to $3,500

$155,000 to expand the Marion L. Reid Bursary for in-demand occupations

$100,000 to support future farmers and expand bursaries through the PEI Young Farmers Association

Securing Our Healthcare System

$1.1 million to support healthcare training programs, including a new accelerated administrative support course

$500,000 to expand the Student Nursing Employment Program

$650,000 to hire more internationally trained registered nurses through bridging programs

$215,000 to support LPNs becoming RNs

$10.5 million to add more Patient Medical Homes and affiliate 10,000 Islanders

$100,000 for a new medical transportation assistance program for rural Islanders

$4.8 million to expand virtual care access via phone, video, or text

$4 million to expand programs helping seniors stay in their homes

Securing Our Communities and Infrastructure

$160,000 to maintain free student transit and subsidized passes

$800,000 to create a Joint Enforcement Team targeting drug trafficking and organized crime

$3 million to expand the Home Heating Assistance Program

$5.5 million in increased funding to municipalities through a new interim agreement

$3.2 million in core funding for non-profit community groups, including food banks

Securing Our Future

$10.5 million to create or transition 190 early learning spaces, add family home centres, and raise wages

$470,000 to support before and after-school care programming

$2.5 million to expand the school food lunch program, bringing the total to $7.5 million with federal support

$9.2 million to invest in education staffing, prep time, and front-line support

$128,000 to provide a $200 Back to School benefit and a $200 Change in Season benefit for children in care

