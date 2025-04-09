Five Island businesses receive startup funds

CANADA, April 9 - More Island businesses are transforming their ideas into reality thanks to Innovation PEI’s Ignition Fund.

Donnie Arsenault, Founder of Grayson PS, and four other startups are doing their part to help innovate PEI’s key economic sectors like construction, agriculture, fisheries, and tourism.

"With the current construction boom happening everywhere on the Island, the need to get buildings up quickly has never been stronger. Our Grayson PS is an innovative, portable drafting station that will help tradespeople be more organized and efficient. With the Government's support, we'll be able to get our product on more job sites across PEI, Canada, and beyond," said Donnie Arsenault.

Each successful recipient receives up to $25,000 to develop and bring their innovation to market. The four other most recent recipients are:

AgronomAI

Onda

PortCon

TAgIQ

“During these tumultuous times, Islanders are showing up with innovative and practical solutions to strengthen our key economic sectors thanks to seed capital made available from the Province,” said Darlene Compton, Minister of Economic Development Innovation and Trade. “There are many good ideas out there, and our focus will remain on supporting our Island innovators and business leaders get their products and services to market.”

The next round of the Ignition Fund is currently accepting applications until May 12, 2025.

Backgrounder:

PortCon – Ron Keefe, Mike Cochrane

PortCon is a revolutionary web-based platform that streamlines cruise itinerary planning and port operations, providing real-time scheduling, berth management, and interactive tools for seamless coordination between ports and cruise lines. Designed to enhance efficiency and adaptability, PortCon eliminates traditional inefficiencies, offering a comprehensive solution for the global cruise industry.

TagIQ – Mark Hemphill

TagIQ bridges the gap between physical and digital engagement by transforming everyday objects into interactive, AI-powered touchpoints that deliver dynamic custom-tailored user experiences.

Onda – Dr. Jordan Poley

The Lab Technologies team at Onda is developing a pipeline for rapid, affordable, on-site diagnostic testing solutions for aquaculture.

Bellevue Construction Ltd/Grayson PS – Donnie Arsenault

The Grayson PS is a portable drafting station that quickly attaches to construction site framing allowing contractors on jobsites easy access to view, secure and maintain their blueprints.

AgronomAI – Chad Mooney

AgronomAI is dedicated to revolutionizing agriculture through innovation, sustainability, and precision, positioning PEI as a global leader in modern farming practices, while working to decentralize the capability to all interested farmers throughout PEI, and the Maritimes.