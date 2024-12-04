Author of 10+ Books Chronicling His Music Wows Fans with His New Release

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brady Kent’s "Song Lyrics and a Laptop" (released on November 17, 2024) features the best lyrics from Kent’s previous works—some of which were adapted from his poems. It highlights fifty lyrics that Kent has brought to life through recording his song lyrics as songs on his laptop and bringing his musical dream alive.

"Song Lyrics and a Laptop contains" 50 lyrics, with 30 that have already been turned into songs with the help of an AI program on Kent’s laptop. Those can be heard on Kent’s YouTube channel, where he envisages readers following along in the book as they listen to the lyrics from his videos. Each of his works tells a tale of the people, relationships, and life moments Kent has experienced or witnessed.

Kent’s lyrical adventure began with his poetry, which led him to songwriting. Artists like Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, John Lenon, Stevie Nicks, and Bob Dylan have also taken the same route.

Kent published his first book of poems, "Every dog has a few Fleas" in 2023, before eventually publishing ten more titles, all focused on his poetry and lyrics. Through the creative wonders of Kent’s mind and the help of cost- effective laptop recording, Kent aims to continue his musical journey in any way he can. He hopes the future will lead him to collaborate with fellow artists who want to make covers of his songs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Brady Kent was born in London. After graduating with a BSc and MBA, he enjoyed a successful career in the business world.

Aside from time spent gathering with friends and family, he enjoys traveling, writing, and sports. He is an avid concertgoer, having recently seen Pink, Imagine Dragons, Taylor Swift, The Red Clay Strays, and The Teskey Brothers.

Brady Kent is a songwriter and poet who promotes his writing by selling books on Amazon and at independent booksellers worldwide, such as Powells, Waterstones, and Foyles.

Kent started his YouTube channel in September to highlight his lyrics through songs. Since then, it has steadily grown. With 30+ videos and over 1,800 views, his music is gaining attention. He has also had up to 30k plays a month on Soundcloud. Aside from music networks, he can also be found on most major social media platforms, including Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Kent’s books are available on 19 Amazon marketplaces worldwide.

