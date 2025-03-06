True Crime Story of Rebecca Zahau with Never-Before-Seen Photos and Details, as Told by Her Sister Mary Zahau-Loehner

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Was it suicide or murder? This is a question many grappled with over the days following Rebecca Zahau’s death. The sheriff would never stray from their answer of suicide, but the Zahau family would enter a never-ending battle to prove Rebecca was a victim of a heinous crime.

After appearing as a TV mini-series—Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau—Rebecca’s story caught fire, and more began weighing in on whether her death was a suicide or a murder.

As Rebecca’s birthday approaches, her sister Mary wishes to share more about the case and bring justice to Rebecca with "Unraveling the Knots" (Ballast Books—March 25, 2025). Including never-before-seen photos and details, Rebecca’s story is revisited on a deeper scale to prove once and for all the inhumane cruelty she faced.

This is a poignant and unflinching account of a sister’s unwavering love, a family’s fight against injustice, and the enduring impact of a life tragically cut short. With court transcripts, autopsy reports, photos, and more, Mary shares Rebecca’s inspiring story in meticulous detail, from her days as a young girl in Burma to her last moments in Southern California. As Mary considers her sister’s devastating death, along with a shocking diagnosis of her own, she must confront her grief and the fleeting nature of life. "Unraveling the Knots" is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of truth.

Mary Zahau-Loehner graduated as a board-certified family nurse practitioner in 2005 and has been working in dermatology since 2008. She earned her master’s in nursing from the University of Missouri–Kansas City, where she was later a professor in the clinical nursing program. Mary is also a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the Society of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners. Outside of work, she is a professional bodybuilder and is passionate about weightlifting and going to the gym. She volunteers at her church and enjoys traveling, reading, hiking, and spending time with her family and Alaskan Malamute, but much of her free time since 2011 has been spent fighting for justice for her sister Rebecca. She currently resides in Kansas City, Missouri, with her husband, Doug, and their two children.

