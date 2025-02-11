Upcoming Military Action Thriller Invites Readers Into a Chilling Post-Apocalyptic World

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafted from the mind of a retired Gunnery Sergeant Tom Oliva’s debut novel "A Day Like Any Other" (Ballast Books—February 18, 2025) follows one Marine in his fight to save his family on the brink of an apocalyptic fallout.

It’s a day like any other for Andy Lemon and his family until the world erupts into chaos. Technology fails. Natural disasters rock the earth. Cars explode. Shaken by an unknown event, America—the land of the free—turns into a hellscape overnight. While Andy, a retired Marine, knows how to protect his family, other citizens are tricked into overrun camps beset by illness. Confronted with the plight of his people and plagued by visions of loss and defeat, Andy decides he must act before it’s too late to save his family and his freedom.

On his fateful journey to the capital to save his country, Andy reunites with his band of brothers and forges surprising alliances. Together, they recruit other freedom fighters to their cause and begin to uncover the truth of what the government has been hiding. When it matters most, they must risk everything on the battlefield to liberate their people and reclaim their livelihood. In "A Day Like Any Other," join our hero on a riveting fight for freedom from tyranny and consider your own destiny.

About the author:

Gunnery Sergeant Tom Oliva entered the United States Marine Corps in 1986 and retired in 2006. Throughout his twenty-year military career, he worked in aviation life support systems on fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. Tom participated in three combat tours in the Middle East between 2002 and 2005.

Tom grew up on and now lives on Long Island, New York. He works in the aerospace industry and spends his spare time writing. "A Day Like Any Other" is his first novel.

