Two students to represent Iowa during Washington Week

Two high school students have been chosen to represent Iowa at the 63rd annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) in Washington, D.C., on March 1-8.

Tori Paga, a senior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School, and Isaac Vosburg, a senior at Hampton-Dumont High School, will serve as Iowa’s two delegates for the USSYP and will join over 100 other student leaders for Washington Week, a week-long government and leadership experience in the nation’s capital. As delegates, Tori and Isaac will also each receive a $10,000 college scholarship to use towards their undergraduate studies.

“I hope to experience everything the program has to offer,” Tori said. “I’m excited to gain hands-on, real-life experience on how the federal government functions. Every event and activity that we get to experience will provide chances to observe and create my own perspective.”

Additionally, two high school students were selected as Iowa’s alternates for the program. Shanza Sami, a junior from Iowa City West High School was named as the first alternate, and Teegan Jones, a senior from Spirit Lake High School, was selected as the second alternate.

The selection for Iowa’s USSYP delegates and alternates is a highly competitive process and involves an extensive application, video submission and in-person interviews. A committee from the Iowa Department of Education conducted the application and selection process.

Two high school students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity are chosen as delegates for the program. To qualify, students must be currently serving in a high-level elected or appointed leadership position.

“I think this opportunity will help gauge what things I like and don’t like about politics, government and leadership,” Isaac said. “I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with other kids from across the U.S., network and learn from them. We can compare our experiences and build a bond as a group.”

Sponsored by the Hearst Foundations, the USSYP is a national, nonpartisan initiative that offers high school student leaders with opportunities to experience and gain insight into the country’s government and political processes. During Washington Week, student delegates will attend meetings and policy briefings and will have opportunities to potentially meet government officials, such as senators, agency leaders, cabinet members, Supreme Court justices and even the President of the United States. Student will also tour national monuments, memorials and other historic sites around Washington, D.C.

Additional information on Iowa’s USSYP delegates is provided below.

Tori Paga

Tori Paga, 17, is involved in several school and community roles and activities. She currently serves as president of the Key Club at Kennedy High School, a leadership role that requires organizing and engaging in large group events for the community. Tori has also served as the vice-captain of the academic decathlon, yearbook editor, Iowa High School Speech Association speech officer, varsity cheer captain and an officer for the Science National Honor Society. She has extensive community volunteer experience, serving at the Coe Reading Camp, Catherine McCauley Center, and the Arc of East Central Iowa.

Along with her extensive volunteer experiences in the community, Tori is also an honor roll student and a 2023 AP Scholar.

Isaac Vosburg

Isaac Vosburg, 17, is an active student leader who currently serves as vice-president for the Iowa Association of Student Councils, which allows him to represent and work on behalf of all Iowa students. He has also served as club president for 4-H, class president, representative and student body vice-president. Isaac has also participated in several varsity sports teams, such as cross country, track and wrestling. He founded his school’s Intercultural Club and has been a World Food Prize Iowa Youth Institute delegate. Last year, Isaac participated in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Abroad program and spent a year in Malaysia. He is also a World Food Prize Borlaug Scholar and National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Additional information on the United State Senate Youth Program can be found on the Department’s website. Specific questions can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant, at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.