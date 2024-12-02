Legno Bastone Congratulates Carson DeLay for Being Named to Hardwood Floors Magazine's 40 Under 40 List

Carson DeLay, Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring

NAPLES, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legno Bastone, a leading manufacturer of high-quality wide plank flooring, is proud to announce that Carson DeLay, the company's youngest Account Manager, has been named to Hardwood Floors Magazine's prestigious 40 Under 40 list for 2024. This annual list recognizes the top 40 individuals under the age of 40 who are making significant contributions to the hardwood flooring industry.

Carson DeLay has been an integral part of the Legno Bastone team for the past several years, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to her role. She has played a key role in the company's growth and success, helping to establish Legno Bastone as a leader in the hardwood flooring market. Her dedication, hard work, and innovative thinking have made her a valuable asset to the company and the industry as a whole.

Being named to Hardwood Floors Magazine's 40 Under 40 list is a great honor and recognition of Carson's hard work and dedication. This prestigious list showcases the top young professionals in the hardwood flooring industry and serves as a testament to their talent, leadership, and commitment to excellence.

Legno Bastone congratulates Carson DeLay on being named to Hardwood Floors Magazine's 40 Under 40 list and is proud to have her as a part of its team. Her dedication, hard work, and passion for the industry make her a true leader and role model for others in the hardwood flooring community. The company wishes her continued success in her career and looks forward to seeing her future accomplishments.

About

Legno Bastone, a legacy spanning five generations since the late 1800s, remains committed to the age-old European traditions of craftsmanship in flooring. Each floor is meticulously hand-crafted and custom-designed, embodying wider widths and longer lengths for a seamless, elegant look. Our products transcend mere flooring, evolving into "Custom Designed Furniture for Your Floor." With a focus on the highest quality wood, Legno Bastone's wide plank flooring guarantees aesthetic appeal and durability. Explore our exclusive collections: Dolce Vita, European Elegance, La Famiglia, and Vino.

Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring

