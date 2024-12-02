Secretary Naig Opens Sign-Up for Crop Insurance Discount Program

Farmers who planted cover crops this fall can earn $5 per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums on those acres

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 2, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the sign-up for the state’s Crop Insurance Discount Program is now open and available. Farmers who planted cover crops this fall can apply for a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums.

The sign-up period opened on Monday, December 2, 2024, and will close on Friday, January 24, 2025. Farmers and landowners can enroll by visiting Apply.CleanWaterIowa.org or by contacting their crop insurance agent.

“As cover crop usage in Iowa continues to grow in popularity, the Crop Insurance Discount Program remains effective at encouraging the use of this proven water quality practice,” said Secretary Naig. “We encourage farmers that planted cover crops this fall to visit with their crop insurance agents and get signed up because it can save them money on spring crop insurance premiums. We all benefit when cover crops are used because the practice improves water quality, offers enhanced soil health and adds forage for livestock, among many other agronomic advantages.”

Now in its eighth year, this innovative program is jointly administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA). To date, nearly 2,000 Iowa farmers have enrolled more than 1.2 million acres of cover crops in the program. Iowa’s program has served as a model and has been replicated by USDA as well as the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

To qualify for the program, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other state or USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) cost share programs. Some insurance policies, such as Whole-Farm Revenue Protection or those covered through written agreements, may be excluded. Participants must follow all existing farming practices required by their respective policies and work with their insurance agencies to maintain eligibility.

To learn more and to get signed up, visit CleanWaterIowa.org or contact your crop insurance agent.

