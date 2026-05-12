Secretary Naig Congratulates Johnston on Being Named New Home of Vylor’s Headquarters

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 12, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig welcomed the announcement that Vylor will plant their new corporate headquarters in Johnston, Iowa:

“This announcement is tremendous news for Iowa and Iowa agriculture. We congratulate the city of Johnston, Polk County and the state partners who helped make this possible, and we welcome this new chapter for a company with deep and historic agricultural roots in our state.

This decision reinforces that Iowa is a welcoming place for businesses to invest and thrive. With a competitive tax and regulatory climate, a highly skilled workforce, and an environment for innovation, Iowa is built for growth.

Planting the headquarters here sends a strong signal to Iowa farmers that this company values being in the heart of agriculture and close to the customers it serves every day. I look forward to working alongside Vylor’s leadership to support Iowa farmers and strengthen our state’s agriculture community.”