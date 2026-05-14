Secretary Naig Praises House Passage of Nationwide Year-Round E15

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 13, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today praised the United States House of Representatives’ bipartisan vote in support of nationwide year-round E15:

“The bipartisan passage of nationwide year-round E15 is a major win for drivers, farmers, biofuel producers, and rural communities across the country. At a time when gas prices are rising and families are looking for relief, expanding access to E15 will help lower fuel costs while strengthening America’s domestic energy supply. I especially want to thank Representatives Feenstra, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, and Nunn for working together, holding their ground, and helping force this important vote on year-round E15.”