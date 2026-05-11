Secretary Naig Announces First Round of 2026 Urban Water Quality Projects

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s investment supports locally led water quality projects in communities across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 11, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the first-round of 2026 urban water quality projects, marking the start of a multi-phase investment that will bring new conservation practices to communities of all sizes across the state. These locally led projects will help manage stormwater, improve water quality, reduce nutrient runoff, and demonstrate the continued momentum of Iowa’s statewide effort to scale up conservation in both urban and rural areas.

“From the field to the faucet, there is more work to do to improve water quality in Iowa, and that means continuing to invest in both agricultural and urban conservation alongside water treatment infrastructure,” said Secretary Naig. “I appreciate the communities across Iowa—large and small—that have stepped up and said yes to these projects. Everyone has a role to play in conservation, and these locally led efforts are making a real difference. This work doesn’t happen overnight. It takes commitment, collaboration, and a willingness to do the hard, boots-on-the-ground work. Improving water quality in Iowa is nonnegotiable and it is a shared responsibility for all of us.”

Urban water quality projects utilize proven conservation practices such as wetlands, bioretention cells, bioswales, permeable pavement, native plantings, stormwater ponds, and more. These practices help capture and treat runoff, reduce flooding risks, improve infiltration, and protect downstream waterways, while also enhancing wildlife habitat, expanding recreational opportunities, and improving quality of life in communities across Iowa.

To receive state cost-share funding from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), projects must include strong local partnerships and education as well as outreach components that help raise awareness and encourage broader adoption of conservation practices. The $1.24 million state investment for the first round of projects will leverage a total investment of more than an additional $2.1 million from local sources.

Since 2015, IDALS has invested more than $18 million in urban conservation efforts, supporting 142 projects statewide in partnership with local communities and stakeholders. These state investments have leveraged more than $53 million in additional contributions from public and private partners, accelerating progress toward the goals outlined in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

Belle Plaine

City of Belle Plaine – Belle Plaine Wellfield Wetland Restoration Phase II

IDALS Investment: $410,000

This project continues ongoing efforts to improve drinking water quality and strengthen drought resilience for the community. The restored wetland will include a sediment forebay for pre-treatment and is designed to treat runoff from a 385-acre drainage area, including large storm events. In addition to improving water quality, the project will restore a historic wetland area and provide valuable wildlife habitat.

Hiawatha

City of Hiawatha – Fay M. Clark Memorial Park Urban Fishing Pond

IDALS Investment: $395,000

Located within a prominent public recreational space, this project will construct a stormwater pond capable of managing runoff from an 83-acre urban drainage area. The design includes a pre-treatment forebay to capture sediment, along with vegetative buffers and soil quality restoration to reduce erosion. The project will also enhance public access through urban fishing opportunities and ADA accessibility.

Humboldt

Humboldt County Soil and Water Conservation District – Buzz & Bloom

IDALS Investment: $5,000

The Buzz & Bloom initiative will support residents in establishing native pollinator habitats that also provide water quality benefits. Deep-rooted native plants help reduce erosion and keep nutrients and sediment out of local waterways while enhancing habitat for pollinators across the community.

Sioux Center

Dordt University – Dordt University Prairie Storm Water Pond

IDALS Investment: $430,000

The Dordt University Prairie Storm Water Pond project will enhance stormwater management on the university’s campus while supporting anticipated growth. The wet detention pond will be constructed in a natural drainage area and designed to reduce peak flows, improve water quality, and minimize downstream erosion and flooding. The project will also provide hands-on educational opportunities across multiple disciplines and serve as a recreational amenity for the broader community.

As more agreements are finalized, the Department will announce additional urban conservation projects and investments throughout 2026. This multi-phase approach reflects a continued commitment to scaling up conservation efforts, strengthening partnerships, and delivering measurable water quality improvements in communities across the state.