Applications Available for 2025 Missouri Agribusiness Academy

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2025 Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). MAbA is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.

“We love providing an opportunity for Missouri youth to connect with peers and network with industry leaders,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “The MAbA program leads to lifelong friendships and mentorship opportunities year after year and continues to be a highlight for agriculture students interested in pursuing a career in our industry.”

The students selected will participate in a yearlong program to learn about the unique opportunities for careers in the Kansas City area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair and learn more about the agriculture industry in Jefferson City. The 2025 schedule will be finalized in the spring and will include visits with industry and agribusiness leaders, as well as tours of their facilities.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated more than 1,110 students through a competitive application and interview process. The first portion of the 2025 MAbA program will be held June 2-6, and marks the program’s 38th year. Students interested in participating must submit an application by Feb. 1, 2025.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.