Missouri Celebrates Farm to School and Early Care & Education (ECE) Month

JEFFERSON CITY —

Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School and ECE Month in Missouri. Farm to School and ECE Month celebrates nutrition professionals, farmers and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students.

“Farm to School and Early Care and Education (ECE) Month is a great opportunity to share the work farmers, ranchers and schools/ECEs do to feed students,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Providing healthy food for the next generation is vital to Missourians, and programs such as this make getting food into the hands of students easier than ever. Thank you to our farms and ranches who partner with schools and ECEs to provide healthy, nutritious products.”

Schools and ECEs can celebrate Farm to School and ECE Month by participating in the national Crunch Off to bring awareness of Missouri grown products. Gather students, co-workers, community members and local food enthusiasts to crunch into a Missouri grown product during the month of October.

To register your Crunch Off event, click here.

If you grow apples or other produce/product and are interested in selling in bulk to schools and groups participating in the Crunch Off, contact Lexi Jose at alexis.jose@mda.mo.gov.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.