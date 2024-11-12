Reimbursement Available to Promote Specialty Crops in Missouri Schools

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown Program is now accepting applications from Missouri school districts and Early Care & Education Centers (ECE) for the Promoting Specialty Crops in Missouri Schools 2024-2026 Reimbursement Program.

School districts and ECEs may apply to purchase consumable Missouri specialty crops directly from Missouri farmers. Each school district can apply for a maximum of $4,000 and ECEs can apply for a maximum of $2,000. Applications are open until Nov. 22, 2024, with an anticipated award date of Dec. 2024.

Schools and ECEs will be able to purchase consumable specialty crops from a Missouri farmer between Dec. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2026. Consumable specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, herbs, honey and syrup.

Reimbursements can take place periodically throughout the two-year grant period. Each school/ECE is required to complete educational activities about specialty crop production during the grant period. Details will follow on educational activities once awarded. The purchases and the educational activities must be completed by December. 31, 2026 and all paperwork must be submitted to MDA by January. 15, 2027.

To be eligible, an Early Childcare Education Center (ECE) must be found on the Childcare Provider Search.

Find information and apply for funding at agriculture.mo.gov.

