NDBN Launches Mentorship Program to Fight Diaper Need and Period Poverty
New NDBN mentoring program to help local basic needs banks grow and thrive.
We have always created opportunities for member-to-member networking, because we know that there is a trove of experience and wisdom within the network.”NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly half of young U.S. families struggling to afford diapers for their children, the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has launched a mentoring program to help local diaper banks grow and thrive. Eight of the largest and most established basic needs banks in the country will be paired with eight basic needs banks focused on growth. Each pairing will work on specific goals to increase their impact.
— Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO, National Diaper Bank Network
“NDBN comprises more than 300 independent basic needs banks,” explained CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. “We have always created opportunities for member-to-member networking, because we know that there is a trove of experience and wisdom within the network. Our new mentorship program augments that important work by doing careful matches between established and growing organizations, providing crucial funding to support staff time in this project, and empowering their work through the excellent technical assistance that is our Member Services and Support Department’s signature.”
NDBN member basic needs banks distributed 239.1 million diapers in 2023 and 38.6 million period supplies. The capacity of the network has grown exponentially since its founding in 2011. Nevertheless, too many families struggle to afford diapers, period supplies and other basic needs not covered by government programs like WIC and SNAP. In addition to championing policy reforms, NDBN is closing the diaper gap by investing in some of its strongest established and developing members to rapidly boost growth.
The first cohort in the mentorship program is:
Mentors:
COVERED Greater Cincinnati
St. Louis Area Diaper Bank
Texas Diaper Bank
Helping Mamas (Georgia)
PDX Diaper Bank (Oregon)
Hannah's Treasure Chest (Ohio)
Indiana Diaper Bank
Moms Helping Moms Foundation (New Jersey)
Mentees:
United for Baby (South Carolina)
Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank (Illinois)
Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida
Power in Changing (South Carolina)
Junior League of Riverside (California)
Basic Necessities (Louisiana)
Sweet Beginnings Diaper Bank (California)
The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland
About the National Diaper Bank Network: The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential...including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).
Troy Moore
National Diaper Bank Network
+1 203.295.7987
troy@diaperbanknetwork.org
