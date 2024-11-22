Alliance for Period Supplies Champions Groundbreaking Legislation to Support Menstrual Equity

Proposed bill provides "Good Samaritan" liability protection for companies and nonprofits donating a comprehensive range of period products, including tampons.

By removing legal barriers to donation, we can dramatically increase the availability of free period products to those most in need.”
— Lacey Gero, Director of Government Relations
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Period Supplies today announced its full support for the Good Samaritan Menstrual Products Act of 2024 (H.R. 10230), landmark nonpartisan legislation introduced by Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-6) that aims to combat period poverty and advance menstrual equity nationwide.

The proposed bill provides critical "Good Samaritan" liability protection for manufacturers, distributors, individuals, and nonprofits donating a comprehensive range of period products, including pads, tampons, liners, menstrual cups, and period underwear.

"This legislation represents a significant step forward in ensuring that all individuals have access to essential menstrual hygiene products with dignity," said Lacey Gero, Director of Government Relations at the Alliance for Period Supplies. "By removing legal barriers to donation, we can dramatically increase the availability of free period products to those most in need."

Modeled after existing food donation liability protections, the act will:

• Encourage broader donation of period products
• Protect donors from potential legal challenges
• Support nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable populations

The Alliance for Period Supplies urges individuals, organizations, and companies to contact their Representatives and advocate for co-sponsorship and passage of this critical legislation.

About the Alliance for Period Supplies

About the Alliance for Period Supplies

The Alliance for Period Supplies is dedicated to eliminating period poverty and ensuring menstrual equity for all. It is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of more than 145 Allied Members that collect and redistribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities.

Troy Moore
National Diaper Bank Network | Alliance for Period Supplies
+1 203-295-7987
troy@diaperbanknetwork.org
About

The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. In May 2018, the organization launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and support the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country.

National Diaper Bank Network

