Wisconsin Governor’s Kid-Focused Budget Includes Investing in Community-Based Diaper Banks to Help End Diaper Need

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' 2025-27 state budget proposal includes a $1 million investment in the state’s community-based diaper banks over two years.

The proposed funding would help Wisconsin's diaper banks get more diapers to infants and toddlers throughout the state...Investing in diaper banks is a smart investment in children and families.”
— Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO, National Diaper Bank Network
MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following up on January’s State of the State speech in which he declared 2025 the “Year of the Kid,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released his 2025-27 state budget proposal on Tuesday, which includes a $1 million investment in the state’s community-based diaper banks over two years.

Currently, 11 National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) certified-member diaper banks in Wisconsin provide clean diapers to nearly 10,000 children across the state each month. These community-based nonprofits distributed more than 5.4 million diapers in 2023 [source: Wisconsin Diaper Facts] and are a part of the Wisconsin Diaper Bank Coalition.

According to a national study commissioned by NDBN, 1 in 2 U.S. families with young children struggles to afford diapers for their children, a public health issue known as diaper need or diaper insecurity.

“Ensuring that all babies receive the clean diapers they require to thrive is an issue we all can agree upon,” said NDBN CEO and Founder Joanne Samuel Goldblum. “The proposed funding would help Wisconsin's diaper banks get more diapers to infants and toddlers throughout the state, whether they live in rural communities, small towns, or major cities. Investing in diaper banks is a smart investment in children and families.”

“Diapers are a basic necessity required to maintain the physical health of children,” said Goldblum. “Supplying diapers to low-wage families improves maternal mental health as well as the economic success of parents and caregivers.”

NDBN research found that 1 in 4 (25%) parents and caregivers with diaper need reported having to miss work or school because they did not have enough diapers to drop their child off at child care, and reported missing, on average, 5.1 workdays in the past 30 days. This represents a loss of $296 per month for a parent earning Wisconsin’s minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The NDBN-certified diaper banks that make up the Wisconsin Diaper Bank Coalition include:

• Eau Claire – United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley
• Elkhorn – Walworth County Diaper Bank
• La Crosse – The Parenting Place, Inc.
• Little Chute – Eastern Wisconsin Diaper Bank
• Madison – Babies and Beyond
• Madison – The Village Diaper Bank
• Menasha – Kimberly-Clark Eastern Wisconsin Diaper Bank
• Milwaukee – Milwaukee Diaper Mission
• Milwaukee – United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County
• Sheboygan – BabyCare of The Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church
• Wausau – The Neighbors’ Place

About National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies, and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance, and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X, formerly Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky (@diapernetwork.bsky.social).

You just read:

