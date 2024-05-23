Submit Release
Introducing GoodNight Grape, your ticket to a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep. Our juicy grape gummy is packed with 25mg of CBN and 5mg of THC, meticulously blended to deliver the perfect balance for a peaceful slumber.

Introducing our delectable Peach 20:1 CBD:THC Gummy - Each bite promises a balanced fusion of juicy peach flavor and the calming benefits of CBD. Relaxation awaits you.

COAST Cannabis Co., a leading name in the cannabis industry is thrilled to unveil two new gummies: Goodnight Grape (Deep Sleep) & Peach (Relax).

At COAST Cannabis Co., we are committed to crafting products that prioritize both efficacy and purity.”
— Angela Brown, Co-Founder
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Two New Innovations from COAST Cannabis Co.: GoodNight Grape (Deep Sleep) and Peach (Relax) Gummies

COAST Cannabis Co., a leading name in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to unveil its latest offerings aimed at enhancing sleep quality and promoting relaxation. GoodNight Grape (Deep Sleep) and Peach (Relax) gummies are meticulously crafted using all-natural and organic ingredients, ensuring a premium experience for consumers seeking holistic wellness solutions.

GoodNight Grape: Dive into a Deep Sleep Naturally. GoodNight Grape is a pioneering addition to COAST Cannabis Co.'s product line, specially formulated to deliver a restful night's sleep using the power of nature. A first of its kind in Massachusetts, each gummy contains 25mg of CBN (Cannabinol) and 5mg of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), carefully balanced to induce a state of relaxation and tranquility, fostering a deep sleep. A recent clinical study* suggests that 25mg of CBN created a significant improvement in sleep, making GoodNight Grape (Deep Sleep), a natural alternative for those seeking sleep support without synthetic compounds.

Peach (Relax): Unwind with Subtle Tranquility. For moments when relaxation is paramount, COAST Cannabis Co. presents Peach (Relax) gummies, designed to provide a gentle yet effective calming experience. Infused with 20mg of CBD (Cannabidiol) and 1mg of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), these gummies offer a microdose of THC, allowing consumers to tailor their intake based on individual tolerance levels. Whether unwinding after a long day or seeking a moment of reprieve from daily stressors, Peach (Relax) gummies offer a serene escape.

"At COAST Cannabis Co., we are committed to crafting products that prioritize both efficacy and purity," said Angela Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of COAST Cannabis Co. "With the launch of GoodNight Grape and Peach gummies, we continue our mission to provide consumers with access to premium cannabis-infused solutions that promote holistic wellness and support a balanced lifestyle."

Both GoodNight Grape (Deep Sleep) and Peach (Relax) gummies are produced under rigorous quality standards, ensuring consistency and potency in every batch. COAST Cannabis Co. remains dedicated to transparency, all products are perfectly curated so you can feel good about putting the best in your body.

GoodNight Grape (Deep Sleep) and Peach (Relax) gummies will be available for purchase at select retailers for Memorial Day weekend.

Source: *Floraworks, Radicle Science (2023). A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Sleep Aids: Clinical Trial Discovers TruCBNTM Efficacy for Sleep Disturbance

About COAST Cannabis Co.

COAST Cannabis Co. is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to crafting high-quality products that promote wellness and elevate experiences. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and sustainability, COAST Cannabis Co. strives to redefine the cannabis industry by offering premium solutions that cater to diverse consumer needs. www.CoastCannabisCo.com

Sarah Leonard
COAST Cannabis Co.
info@coastcannabisco.com
