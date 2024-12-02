Submit Release
FW: St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information

***UPDATE***        

 

This male has been identified.

 

CASE#: 24A2008605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jared Blair                            

STATION:  St. Albans Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/30/24 @ approximately 1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St, Enosburgh

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that was vandalized behind a business on South Main St in Enosburgh. Troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded to investigate. An unknown male has become a person of interest. If anyone recognizes the male in the attached photo you are asked to please contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks with any information or submit a tip at  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

 

