FW: St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/30/24 @ approximately 1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St, Enosburgh

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that was vandalized behind a business on South Main St in Enosburgh. Troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded to investigate. An unknown male has become a person of interest. If anyone recognizes the male in the attached photo you are asked to please contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks with any information or submit a tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov