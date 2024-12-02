FW: St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information
***UPDATE***
This male has been identified.
Thank you,
Trooper Jared Blair
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802)-524-5993
jared.blair@vermont.gov
From: Blair, Jared via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, November 30, 2024 8:52 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008605
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/30/24 @ approximately 1808 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St, Enosburgh
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that was vandalized behind a business on South Main St in Enosburgh. Troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded to investigate. An unknown male has become a person of interest. If anyone recognizes the male in the attached photo you are asked to please contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks with any information or submit a tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
