NAR Streamlines Access to Real Estate Knowledge with Soutron Archive

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives announces that the National Association of REALTORS(NAR) has streamlined its Library & Archive services by implementing Soutron Archive, enabling improved access to one of the world’s largest collections of real estate resources. With 1.5 million members and thousands of affiliated organizations, NAR’s vast collection serves not only its members and staff but also the public, academics, and researchers. This strategic move has improved how the library’s archive services organize, protect, and deliver its vast collection of real estate resources to members, staff, and the public.For over 100 years, the NAR Library & Archive has been a valuable resource for REALTORSand other stakeholders seeking professional research services on real estate matters. The NAR collection includes over 12,000 print materials, a large digital archive, and more than 10,000 ebooks and audiobooks. With a growing need to make this wealth of information more accessible, NAR turned to Soutron Archive for a solution that would enhance its services and provide seamless access to its users.Previously utilizing the open-source Koha system, NAR faced limitations in organizing and presenting its collections to different audiences. To better serve both its internal members and public researchers, NAR required two distinct portals—one for public access to historical and land-use data and another for NAR members and staff to easily search for key information. The previous system could not meet these complex demands.“Our reference services are robust,” says Abby Shah, Manager of NAR Library. “Our members and staff need quick answers for anything from statistics to deep-dive historical research. We needed a system that could support that level of service efficiently.”NAR discovered Soutron Archive through an independent report by library automation expert Marshall Breeding. The decision to implement Soutron was driven by its flexibility and ability to cater to NAR’s specific organizational needs.• Enhanced Organization: Soutron’s hierarchical structure allows NAR to categorize and display archival collections with precision, making it easier to find relevant materials quickly.• Improved Search Functionality: Soutron’s dynamic search system provides both public and private users with powerful tools to access NAR’s vast resources. Members can now explore collections, including curated materials like ebooks, audiobooks, and trending real estate topics.• Modern User Interface: “Soutron’s back-end interface is intuitive and much easier to use compared to previous systems,” notes Abby Shah. “It’s a more dynamic system, allowing us to improve our services significantly.”• Customizable Portals: With Soutron, NAR now offers two custom search portals: one for the public and another exclusively for members and staff. This level of customization allows tailored access to relevant information for different usersImplementing Soutron archive has streamlined NAR’s internal library and archive operations, but it has also empowered members, staff, and the public to access key information efficiently.With Soutron Archive in place, NAR's Library & Archives is well-positioned to continue serving as an important resource for the real estate community. By providing enhanced access to its archive collection and improving the overall user experience, the library and its archives empower members and researchers to make informed decisions and drive industry innovation.To learn more about how the NAR library uses Soutron Archive to provide content services to their members, staff and the public, visit: https://www.soutron.com/case-studies/Soutron-Global-Case_Study_NAR_US_Letter.pdf About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

