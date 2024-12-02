RadSite Accredits Its 2,000th Advanced Diagnostic Imaging System

Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, RadSite CMO Mark Casner, RadSite's Chief accreditation officer Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation

Accreditation organization announces milestone eleven years after approval by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

RadSite offers a high-touch accreditation experience through its online portal...It is exciting to see RadSite hit this important milestone” — Mark Hiatt, MD, RadSite’s chief medical officer

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite ™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced today that it has achieved an important milestone. The agency has now accredited more than 2,000 Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) systems covering:• Computed Tomography (CT)• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)• Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT, PET, and PET/CT)• Dental Cone Beam CT• Medical Cone Beam CT.“RadSite offers a high-touch accreditation experience through its online portal,” notes Mark Hiatt, MD, RadSite’s chief medical officer. “I had the privilege of working with RadSite when the new advanced diagnostic imaging accreditation programs were developed in 2012. It is exciting to see RadSite hit this important milestone.”“RadSite’s accreditation review team for each applicant includes at least one senior administrative reviewer, a radiologist, and a physicist,” notes Mark Casner, RadSite’s chief accreditation officer.“Applicants receive feedback at several points during the accreditation process. The results of each review are summarized, and then the application is forwarded to the Accreditation Committee on a de-identified basis for the accreditation determination.”“Most accreditation applicants have to make one or more substantive changes to their workflow or policies to meet RadSite’s rigorous standards,” adds Garry Carneal, RadSite’s president and chief executive officer.“RadSite regularly updates its standards to make sure it is responsive to emerging clinical pathways, industry changes, payer expectations, and technology trends.”As RadSite continues to grow, accreditation reviewers work diligently to maintain clarity with applicants throughout the accreditation process.Whether the applicant is a large imaging supplier managing hundreds of locations or an individual practice, the RadSite team will work with the applicant’s staff every step of the way. RadSite is always brainstorming new and innovative ways to automate its approach to help applicants stay organized and to promote quality-based imaging.To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com or call us at 443-440-6007. Click here to learn more about RadSite’s upcoming and previous webinars.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes.RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

