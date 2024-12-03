RBmedia Publishes Audio for Oprah’s Latest Book Club Pick

RBmedia logo

Oprah selects “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan

To know that Oprah Winfrey took pleasure in reading my book is the most exquisite compliment, which will last my lifetime.” — Claire Keegan

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that its audiobook, “ Small Things Like These ” by Claire Keegan, was selected as the next Oprah Book Club pick. Oprah’s latest selection, published in the US and Canada by RBmedia’s audio brand HighBridge, is available now everywhere audiobooks are sold.Oprah announced her selection today on “ CBS Mornings .”Claire Keegan said, “To know that Oprah Winfrey took pleasure in reading my book is the most exquisite compliment, which will last my lifetime. To be told that she has also recommended it for others to read and has chosen this novel for her book club is a tremendous honour. May her wonderful book club encourage people into reading for years and years to come.”“Small Things Like These” is award-winning author Claire Keegan's landmark novel, a tale of one man's courage and a remarkable portrait of love and family. The international bestseller centers on Bill Furlong, a coal merchant in the 1980’s, who uncovers disturbing secrets in a small Irish town that’s controlled by the church. “Small Things Like These” won the Orwell Prize and was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. The book was recently adapted into a major motion picture starring Cillian Murphy and named one of the “New York Times’” 100 Best Books of the 21st Century.Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said, “Claire Keegan’s ‘Small Things Like These’ is a deeply affecting story that will resonate with its readers…lingering in minds long after they’ve finished. Although a short story, this work has no shortage of content to inspire thought-provoking discussions among book club participants. Oprah’s Book Club will reacquaint readers with this story of hope, quiet heroism, and empathy, and we’re privileged that our audio edition will enable participants to listen and experience the story in an immersive way. And with the new movie adaptation, not only do people get to experience this moving story on audio, but they can also see it brought to life on the big screen.”Since the book club launched in 1996, Oprah has hand-selected the more than 100 recommendations, ranging from classic novels by Dickens and obscure titles from emerging authors to popular new bestsellers and book prize winners. Oprah’s Book Club influences titles across all demographics and generations, a phenomenon known as “The Oprah Effect,” propelling authors and titles to both critical and commercial acclaim.“Small Things Like These,” narrated by Aidan Kelly, is available for download on Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and everywhere digital audiobooks are sold.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 80,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com About Oprah’s Book ClubOprah’s Book Club connects a worldwide community of readers to stories that truly matter by today’s most thought-provoking authors. Readers around the world can join the conversation on Oprah’s Book Club across social media using @OprahsBookClub and on OprahDaily.com. All selections are available now on Apple Books in both ebook and audiobook at apple.co/OprahsBookClub, and in bookstores around the country.About Oprah DailyIn 2021, building on the mission and legacy of O, The Oprah Magazine, Oprah Winfrey and Hearst Magazines introduced Oprah Daily, a new multi-platform lifestyle venture offering audiences the content and tools to make living their best lives a daily practice. The brand features digital destination OprahDaily.com, offering the latest in wellness, culture, personal growth, style, beauty and more—including Oprah Daily Insiders, a special membership-only community where Insiders connect live with Oprah and each other in her monthly livestream The Life You Want Class; as well as with Editor-at-Large Gayle King, Creative Director Adam Glassman and other O personalities for exclusive events, videos, lives and more. The brand also publishes O Quarterly, a premium print edition published four times a year, available on newsstands and included with every Insider membership. Follow Oprah Daily on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

