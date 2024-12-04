Health Equity in Action: Total Health Care Expands to South Baltimore

Total Health Care opens its South Baltimore Health Center, expanding access to quality healthcare for underserved communities.

We are proud to be the only Federally Qualified Health Center serving South Baltimore communities, providing access to high-quality, accessible healthcare,” — Dr. Marcee’ J. White, Chief Medical Officer of Total Health Care, Inc

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Health Care, Inc. (THC), a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services, proudly announces the opening of its eighth location, the South Baltimore Health Center, at 3540 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21225 in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore. Clinical operations at the new site began on December 2, 2024. This expansion marks another significant step in Total Health Care's commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare to the Greater Baltimore metropolitan area.

Total Health Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), serves nearly 30,000 patients annually across Metropolitan Baltimore and Anne Arundel County. The new South Baltimore location will provide essential services, including adult primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, patient support services, and pharmacy services. Pharmacy operations are set to begin in February 2025. Patients at THC will also have access to services provided at its other seven locations, including dental care, nutrition counseling, podiatry, OB/GYN services, Ryan White Services, and an immediate care center.

The South Baltimore Health Center operates out of the former Brooklyn site of Family Health Centers of Baltimore, which ceased clinical operations in October 2023. Total Health Care was awarded the service area competition previously managed by Family Health Centers through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). This strategic expansion allows Total Health Care to deliver critical health services to underserved communities in South Baltimore, including Cherry Hill, Brooklyn, Curtis Bay, Brooklyn Park, and North Anne Arundel County.

Transitioning Patient Care with Community in Mind

To ensure continuity of care, Total Health Care collaborated closely with Family Health Centers of Baltimore during the transition. Remaining providers from Family Health Centers joined THC when clinical services ended, ensuring patients could continue receiving care from trusted and familiar faces.

A Community-Focused Mission

The South Baltimore Health Center hosted an open house on November 6, 2024, welcoming community leaders and organizations to tour the new facility. The event underscored Total Health Care's commitment to engaging local stakeholders and fostering strong community partnerships.

Additionally, funding from the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership enables Community Outreach Specialists to serve as health navigators, connecting community members to care and providing the necessary resources to manage their health. Through partnerships with Baltimore City Public Schools, THC has provided immunizations to students and plans to expand its impact through mobile healthcare programs in the future.

Quote from Leadership

Dr. Marcee’ J. White, Chief Medical Officer of Total Health Care, Inc., shared her enthusiasm:

"This new health center represents our commitment to the communities we serve. With the addition of our South Baltimore location, we are proud to be the only Federally Qualified Health Center serving South Baltimore communities providing access to high-quality, accessible healthcare. We remain dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care to everyone who walks through our doors. As partners in health, we look forward to working with our community, businesses, learning centers and institutions, and other health systems to meet Total Health Care’s mission; to improve the health and quality of life in the communities we serve."

Dr. White’s most recent appointment to The University of Maryland’s Faculty Physicians Inc.’s Business Development & Strategic Alignment Committee highlights her dedication to advancing accessible healthcare, aligning seamlessly with Total Health Care's mission. Her leadership will continue to shape the organization's efforts to address critical health disparities in the region.

About Total Health Care

Total Health Care, Inc. is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. As one of Maryland's largest minority-run, nonprofit, tax-exempt community health centers, Total Health Care serves nearly 30,000 patients annually—many at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. For more information, visit www.totalhealthcare.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.