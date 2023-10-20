Total Health Care, Inc. Ensures Continuity of Care for the South Baltimore Community

Total Health Care, Inc. commits to uninterrupted healthcare for South Baltimore Community as Family Health Centers of Baltimore closes.

We deeply appreciate the trust our community has placed in us...the collaboration with FHCB providers and staff is the ideal way to ensure the continued delivery of exceptional healthcare.” — Marceé J. White, M.D. Chief Medical Officer, Total Health Care, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Health Care, Inc. (THC), a trusted pillar of community health, declares its unwavering commitment to safeguarding uninterrupted healthcare for the South Baltimore Community as Family Health Centers of Baltimore (FHCB) closes its doors after more than four decades of dedicated service. The transition of FHCB’s patients, staff, and services to THC, which will unfold over the upcoming months, is a positive step toward redefining healthcare for Baltimore City.

Total Health Care, known for its dedication to promoting health equity and delivering accessible, comprehensive healthcare to communities, welcomes those seeking a wide array of health services. THC has long been at the center of quality healthcare in Baltimore, actively addressing systemic healthcare issues, forging partnerships, and engaging communities in their health and wellness journey.

Any interested FHCB patients can schedule their follow-up appointments directly with Total Health Care. Patients who choose to continue their care with THC will enjoy the same quality healthcare they have come to expect. FHCB and THC are working tirelessly to ensure minimal interruption in care during this transition. Several FHCB providers and staff will transition to THC, continuing their dedicated service to Baltimore communities. "We deeply appreciate the trust our community has placed in us over the years and believe that the collaboration with FHCB providers and staff is the ideal way to ensure the continued delivery of exceptional healthcare." Marceé J. White, M.D. Chief Medical Officer, Total Health Care, Inc.

This staff and patient care transition has received support from the Mid-Atlantic Association of Community Health Centers (MACHC) and the Maryland State Department of Health. Nora Hoban, MACHC CEO, noted,”The heart of Maryland’s health center workforce will continue to be the linchpin to help communities most in need.”

"The Maryland Department of Health thanks the FHCB and its team for years of dedicated service to the community. We look forward to Total Health Care continuing its commitment of providing high-quality care to Baltimore residents, especially those in South Baltimore," said Nilesh Kalyanaraman, M.D. Deputy Secretary, Public Health Services, Maryland State Department of Health.

Total Health Care, Inc. stands ready to welcome FHCB patients and other community members with open arms and remains dedicated to serving the South Baltimore Community with excellence. For further information and ongoing updates regarding this transition, please visit www.totalhealthcare.org/welcomefhcb.

###

About Total Health Care

Total Health Care, Inc. is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to caring for everyone in our community—especially those who are most in need. Total Health Care is one of Maryland’s largest minority-run, nonprofit, tax-exempt community health centers and annually cares for nearly 30,000 patients throughout Metropolitan Baltimore —many at or below the 200% poverty line. For more information, visit www.totalhealthcare.org.