Profluence Media Selected for Wells Fargo Equitable Access Boost Camp Accelerator Program

Profluence Media Logo

Profluence Media joins the Wells Fargo Boost Camp, a 12-week accelerator offering expert guidance, resources, and networking to support small business growth.

This opportunity will not only empower Profluence Media’s growth but also allow us to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and gain invaluable insights from industry experts,” — Charles Smalls

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Profluence Media, a creative services and marketing agency, has been selected as one of the recipients of the prestigious Wells Fargo Equitable Access Boost Camp.

This exclusive 12-week accelerator program, in partnership with Wells Fargo, Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), and Hello Alice, is designed to help small businesses grow and thrive through curated education, expert-led workshops, and networking opportunities.

The Wells Fargo Equitable Access Boost Camp provides Profluence Media with tailored resources and guidance to further strengthen its business foundation and fuel its next stage of growth.

The program includes monthly expert-led workshops, networking opportunities with other high-growth entrepreneurs, and actionable steps to enhance financial health and business scalability.

"We are thrilled to be part of this program and grateful for the support from Wells Fargo, Hello Alice, and GEN. This opportunity will not only empower Profluence Media’s growth but also allow us to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and gain invaluable insights from industry experts," said Charles Smalls, Head of Content at Profluence Media.

Throughout the 12-week program, Profluence Media will have access to tools, mentorship, and exclusive resources to further develop its business strategy, marketing approach, and overall financial health.

###

About Profluence Media

Profluence Media is a dynamic creative services and marketing agency that helps brands craft compelling stories and powerful content strategies. Led by early entrepreneur Charles Smalls, the agency combines creative insight with strategic execution to drive results for clients across industries.

About the Wells Fargo Equitable Access Boost Camp

The Wells Fargo Equitable Access Boost Camp is a 12-week accelerator designed to provide small businesses with equitable access to the resources and support they need to grow. Through the program, participants receive hands-on guidance, expert-led workshops, and networking opportunities tailored to their business needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.