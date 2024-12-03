Berlin Fashion Film Festival's 'Runway Exodus' Draws Record Entries, Inaugural President, NASA-to-NFL Jury

Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival Michael Lentz, NASA Jill Tomandl, ESTÉE LAUDER Kyle Smith, NFL Winnie Burke, ROBLOX

From Sports to Space, for fashion films, sky is no longer the limit.

As luxury conglomerates establish film studios in Hollywood, experiment with sports, branded residences, gastronomy, and outer space - 'Runway Exodus' echoes this multidimensional surge of creativity.” — Sissi Johnson

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin Fashion Film Festival (BfFF) proudly announces the winners of its 12th anniversary awards, attracting 1,025 entries from over 80 countries. From November 13-15, this edition showcased the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in fashion filmmaking, cementing the festival's status as a global industry leader since 2012.

The festival celebrated outstanding visual works from Mugler, Bvlgari, Lancôme, Puma, F1, Coach, Thom Browne, Jack Daniels, British Vogue, Roger Vivier, Air France, Nike, Jordan Brand, Sephora, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Beyoncé's Columbia Records, among others. A notable highlight was the win of Grammy-nominated Afrobeats Superstar Davido, "Na Money" for Best Costume/Styling (CRAFT category) further emphasizing the festival's global reach and cultural impact.

From Brazil to Georgia, with notable entries from the UAE, China and Japan, independent creators earned multiple accolades, leaving a lasting impression on the global stage. Exclusive screenings from HBO and Apple TV further enriched the programming, which also consisted of lectures, panels, and workshops.

The eclectic jury lineup stands out as exceptional in the festival's history. Illustrating the 'Runway Exodus' academic framework and symposium pioneered by inaugural President, Sissi Johnson, esteemed professionals from fashion, film, advertising, academia, sports, STEM, hospitality, and beyond reviewed entries across five new overarching categories: Luxury, Lifestyle, Experiential, Craft, and Rising Star.

This esteemed jury brings a wealth of experience in judging prestigious awards, including:

Cannes Film Festival's Cinefondation, Emmys, Newport Beach Film Festival, Monte Carlo Film Festival, Miss USA, Comic-Con Masquerade, Global Footwear Awards, Meta Entertainment Awards, Vogue Singapore Fashion Prize, Vogue Business Writing Prize, TAFF Innovation Prize, Soho House Arts Prize, Arts Thread Global Prize, Positive Luxury Awards, Direct Marketing Association's Echo Awards, Luxury Daily Awards, Luxury Roundtable Awards, V-Day/One Billion Rising Art Contest, Environmental Media Association Awards, and Transform Awards Europe.

The 2024 Berlin Fashion Film Festival jury includes:

TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL

1. Michael Lentz - Art Director, NASA

2. Winnie Burke - Global Group Director, Fashion & Retail, ROBLOX

3. Leanne Elliott Young - CEO & Founder, Institute of Digital Fashion

4. Davis Johnson - Agency Manager, TikTok LIVE EU

FASHION & BEAUTY

1. Jill Tomandl - Vice President Product Development & Innovation, Estée Lauder West Coast Brands Smashbox & Too Faced

2. Kelly Kovack - Founder and CEO, BeautyMatter

3. Demi Karanikolaou - Fashion & Beauty Innovation Editor, Harper's Bazaar/ CEO, Maison Demi Karan

MEDIA & PUBLISHING

1. Pietro Peligra - CEO, Rolling Stone Italia

2. Mickey Alam Khan - CEO, Luxury Roundtable

3. Eric Briones - CEO, Journal du Luxe

4. Sadie Bargeron - Brand & Collaborations Editor, Jing Daily

5. Coco Marett - Lifestyle & Travel Editor, Tatler Asia

SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

1. Kyle Smith - Fashion Editor, The National Football League (NFL)

2. Olav Stubberud - Multimedia Artist & Art Director

3. Nathan McCartney - Founder, The Bag

EDUCATION & RESEARCH

1. Dr. Deborah Nadoolman Landis - Director & Professor, David C. Copley Center for Costume Design, UCLA

2. Dr. Federica Carlotto - Programme Director, MA Luxury Business, Sotheby's Institute of Art

3. Dr. Markus Schreyer - Chairman, Meta Foundation

CREATIVE & ARTS

1. Maya Penn - Award-winning Director, Animator, Filmmaker, Eco-Designer, Upenndo! Productions

2. David Urbanke - Photographer

3. Reeves Connelly - Design & Architecture Content Creator

BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP

1. Sarah Doyle - Global Brand Leader & Deputy Managing Director, Design Hotels

2. Franziska Ehrhardt - Managing Director, Berlin Business Office USA

3. Pauldine France - CEO, Neohabitus



"As luxury conglomerates establish film studios in Hollywood, experiment with sports, branded residences, hospitality, gastronomy, and even venture into space - we are witnessing a multidimensional surge of creativity," shares Sissi Johnson, President of Berlin Fashion Film Festival. 'Runway Exodus' captures fashion's bold journey beyond traditional boundaries—an ever-unfolding story of style and beauty where we are all both audience and participant, creator and creation."

With the launch of 30 new categories, Berlin fashion Film Festival explores and celebrates fashion films as catalysts of this grand evolution, a new era where art forms and industries merge— creativity knows no limits.

For a complete list of this year's winners, nominees, and to learn more about the festival, visit www.berlinfashionfilmfestival.net - 'Best fashion Film of the Year' to be announced December 16, 2024.

