Innovative Systems introduces FinScan Marketplace: a unified AML platform

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Systems, Inc. , a leading provider of enterprise data, compliance, and integration solutions, has launched FinScan Marketplace, a groundbreaking platform designed to serve as a one-stop shop for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance. With a streamlined approach to managing compliance risk and unified case management via a central hub for all related activities, FinScan Marketplace positions itself as a trusted partner for organizations navigating today’s complex, global regulatory landscape.“Our goal with FinScan Marketplace is to remove the complexity of AML compliance by bringing everything organizations need into one unified platform,” said Deborah Overdeput, Chief Marketing Officer at Innovative Systems. “This launch reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that simplify processes, empower compliance teams to work smarter, and ensure organizations remain vigilant and fully aligned with evolving regulatory requirements in a rapidly changing landscape.”FinScan Marketplace revolutionizes how organizations manage their AML portfolio by providing a single, easy-to-navigate interface. Customers can seamlessly access a comprehensive suite of tools, including sanctions screening, KYC checks, adverse media screening, payment screening, and risk scoring, with additional features continually in development.At the heart of FinScan Marketplace is its unified case management system, which integrates all critical AML processes into a cohesive workflow. From performing due diligence checks to monitoring transactions and investigating potential risks, customers can manage everything within a single platform. This integration saves time, reduces errors, and ensures compliance efforts remain seamless and effective.FinScan Marketplace provides customers with a clear vision of the platform’s evolution. Its intuitive interface lets users view in-progress product developments, register interest in upcoming features, and participate in design feedback sessions. This approach ensures future enhancements align closely with real-world compliance needs.“We are not just delivering tools; we are creating partnerships with our customers by building solutions that adapt to their challenges,” Overdeput added. “Transparency and collaboration are key pillars of the FinScan Marketplace.”FinScan Marketplace reflects Innovative Systems’ dedication to becoming a trusted partner for financial institutions, insurance companies, fintechs, casinos and gaming entities, charities and non-profits, government agencies, and other organizations it serves. By continuously delivering value, anticipating industry needs, and prioritizing customers’ feedback in its development process, the company demonstrates its commitment to supporting effective and reliable AML compliance.About FinScanTrusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Innovative Systems, Inc.’s FinScanoffers advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions. Built on decades of experience in data management and proprietary matching technologies, FinScan provides a data-first, risk-based approach to ensure unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying and reducing risk, accelerating AML compliance workflows, and optimizing team productivity. FinScan’s comprehensive, integrated platform includes Know Your Customer (KYC), unparalleled sanctions screening, risk scoring, data quality, and advisory services for implementing a holistic compliance program. FinScan offers flexible deployment including SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid options. FinScan’s SaaS clients are screening more than 300 billion names a year. Learn more at finscan.com.About Innovative Systems, Inc.Innovative Systems delivers enterprise data, compliance, and integration solutions through the company’s leading FinScan, Enlighten, and PostLocatebrands. These solutions offer actionable insights and enable organizations to identify the hidden opportunities or risks in their data. We have pioneered best-in-class data quality, data management, and risk and compliance solutions in thousands of applications across more than 65 countries. Our cloud-based (SaaS), on-premise, and hybrid offerings deliver dramatic, measurable improvements in accuracy, cost, and time to production over alternatives. Learn more at www.innovativesystems.com

