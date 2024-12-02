Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,472 in the last 365 days.

Milk Marketing Advisory Council to Meet Friday, December 6, 2024

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Milk Marketing Advisory Council gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Friday, December 6 at 10:30 am. 

The meeting will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds, located at 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, New York. An option to view the meeting via WebEx will also be available; a meeting link will be made available prior to the meeting date.

An agenda and additional information will be made available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/milk-marketing-advisory-council prior to the meeting date. A recorded audiocast, minutes, and any additional meeting materials will also be made available following the meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Milk Marketing Advisory Council to Meet Friday, December 6, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more