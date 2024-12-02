Milk Marketing Advisory Council to Meet Friday, December 6, 2024

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Milk Marketing Advisory Council gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Friday, December 6 at 10:30 am.

The meeting will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds, located at 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, New York. An option to view the meeting via WebEx will also be available; a meeting link will be made available prior to the meeting date.

An agenda and additional information will be made available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/milk-marketing-advisory-council prior to the meeting date. A recorded audiocast, minutes, and any additional meeting materials will also be made available following the meeting.