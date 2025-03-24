Maple Month: Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Declaring 2025 M...

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring March 22-23 and March 29-30 as New York State’s 2025 Maple Weekends. The Governor also highlighted that New York State continues to rank second in the nation in maple production, and in 2024, maple production increased to 846,000 gallons, up nearly 100,000 gallons of maple syrup from the 2023 season. Earlier today, Governor Hochul participated in New York State Maple Weekend by visiting Twin Leaf Farms in Greenfield Center, NY.

“New York State’s maple industry is not just a tradition – it’s a thriving community of dedicated producers creating world-class maple products,” Governor Hochul said. “As we celebrate Maple Month, I encourage every New Yorker to experience the rich flavors and support the hardworking individuals behind this beloved crop.”

Recognizing the importance of the maple industry to New York’s agricultural economy, Governor Hochul proposed additional funding in her FY26 Executive Budget to further grow the industry and help New York become the leading maple innovator. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets supports the maple industry through the New York State Budget — which includes funding for promotion and educational programs — as well as through investments in research projects, such as Cornell University's Maple Program's Arnot Teaching Forest, and through its NYS Grown & Certified and Taste NY marketing programs.

Maple Weekends and Maple Month

Throughout the month of March each year and the last two weekends of the month in particular, maple farms across the state open their doors to the public to provide a chance to taste pure maple syrup, right from the source, and experience the unique family tradition of making maple syrup in New York State. Producers offer tours and pancake breakfasts, sell maple products, and demonstrate the syrup-making process, which includes the traditional system of hanging buckets on trees or more modern methods of production using vacuum systems to increase the yield of sap per tree. A searchable list of Maple Weekend events is available at mapleweekend.nysmaple.com.

Maple Promotions

New York’s Taste NY Markets across the state are highlighting unique local maple products and producers during the month of March, with product specials, giveaways, and more. The Western NY Welcome Center is offering a maple gift basket giveaway and a maple product scavenger hunt, with visitors getting 10 percent off the maple products they find in store. The Capital Region Welcome Center will have a sampling event on March 28, featuring pancakes by Phoenicia Diner and Jourdin’s Maple Syrup. Additionally, the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center is doing a gift basket giveaway, and the Adirondacks Welcome Center will feature educational displays from the Upper Hudson Valley Maple Association with information about the history of maple production and modern production techniques. Visit your local Taste NY Market to take part in their Maple Month celebrations! Find a market in your region.

Agri-tourism In New York State

Agri-tourism events like Maple Weekends and Maple Month are an important part of tourism in New York State. Governor Hochul recently announced that New York State welcomed a record 291.5 million visitors in 2022, the largest number of visitors in New York State’s history, generating more than $78.6 billion in direct spending and $123 billion in total economic impact. The Governor has continued to support state tourism through I LOVE NY marketing efforts to encourage travel throughout New York and tens of millions of dollars in direct support to tourism organizations and venues for tourism-related marketing efforts and capital projects.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Maple syrup is not only our sweetest crop, but it’s also the first crop of the new year. New York’s maple producers continue to do an outstanding job keeping our state at the forefront of the industry, and Maple Weekends give all of us an opportunity to visit a farm and see how they turn tree sap into syrup, candy, and so much more. I encourage everyone to visit a farm near you this year to see this work in action and learn more about this important part of our state’s agricultural economy.”