Department Calls for 'Women in Agriculture' Nominations

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball, in celebration of Women’s History Month, announced that nominations are open for the 2025 Women in Agriculture Awards. Presented on Women’s Day at The Great New York State Fair, the Women in Agriculture Awards recognize and celebrate the contributions of women in New York's agricultural sector. Now in their second year, the Awards seek to shine a spotlight on the many inspiring female leaders shaping the future of the industry, with 10 different categories showcasing the incredible range of agricultural excellence in New York State. In honoring women across the agricultural sector, the Awards support the theme of this year’s Women’s History Month, “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations,” which celebrates the collective strength and influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship, and leadership.

Commissioner Ball said, “From spearheading production of their own businesses to creating critical policy change, women have long led the way in all corners of the agricultural industry. Here at the Department, we support and recognize the women trailblazers in agriculture here in New York, and are honored to celebrate their work and contributions to agriculture with our annual Women in Agriculture Awards. I’m excited to see this tradition continue in 2025 and thank The New York State Fair for helping us highlight the incredible talent in the industry. I encourage anyone who knows a strong woman in agriculture to consider nominating them for an award.”

Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “Our Fair is deeply rooted in agriculture, and the Women in Agriculture awards are a fantastic celebration of the women who keep this incredible industry running. I’m excited to see this tradition continue to grow in its second year and look forward to celebrating this year’s winners in August.”

The Women in Agriculture Awards annually honor 10 women for their contributions in areas including research, legacy, sustainability, veterinary practice, leadership, innovation, mentorship, overall achievement, and more. Nominations may be submitted at agriculture.ny.gov/womeninagnominations and are being accepted now in the following categories:

Industry Legend Award : This awardee has a minimum of 20 years in the agricultural industry and has demonstrated a significant impact on the industry through leadership, innovation, or mentorship. This awardee is recognized by peers and industry organizations for outstanding contributions to the field of agriculture.

This awardee has 1-5 years in the agricultural industry and has shown exceptional promise and achievement in the early stages of their career. Rising Star Award : This awardee has 1-5 years in the agricultural industry and has shown exceptional promise and achievement in the early stages of their career.

This awardee is actively involved in agricultural research and implementation of innovative practices to improve the agricultural field. Innovator in Ag Award : This awardee is actively involved in agricultural research and implementation of innovative practices to improve the agricultural field.

This awardee operates an urban farming business or community garden, demonstrating sustainable and innovative urban farming practices and helping to contribute to local food security and community health through urban agriculture efforts and education. Urban Farmer Award : This awardee operates an urban farming business or community garden, demonstrating sustainable and innovative urban farming practices and helping to contribute to local food security and community health through urban agriculture efforts and education.

This awardee specializes in animal husbandry, veterinary services, or apiculture, demonstrating exemplary care, management, and innovation in their specific field. This awardee engages in education or advocacy efforts related to animal welfare. Golden Hoof Award : This awardee specializes in animal husbandry, veterinary services, or apiculture, demonstrating exemplary care, management, and innovation in their specific field. This awardee engages in education or advocacy efforts related to animal welfare.

Rooted Success Award: This awardee specializes in plant cultivation, horticulture, or floriculture, demonstrating contributions to the sustainability, beautification, and productivity of the environment through plant science. This awardee may engage in education, outreach, or community projects related to horticulture.

This awardee specializes in plant cultivation, horticulture, or floriculture, demonstrating contributions to the sustainability, beautification, and productivity of the environment through plant science. This awardee may engage in education, outreach, or community projects related to horticulture. Dairy Dynamo Award : This awardee operates or manages a dairy farm with high standards of animal care and production, actively demonstrating excellence in dairy farming practices. This awardee consistently demonstrates excellence in dairy farming and is recognized for their contributions to the local or national dairy industry.

This awardee operates or manages a dairy farm with high standards of animal care and production, actively demonstrating excellence in dairy farming practices. This awardee consistently demonstrates excellence in dairy farming and is recognized for their contributions to the local or national dairy industry. Empower Through Ag Award : This awardee owns or operates a MWBE (Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises) and/or SDVOB (Division of Service-Disabled Veterans' Business Development) agricultural business, actively supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives in the agricultural sector. This awardee may engage in community support and advocacy for minority or Veteran women farmers.

This awardee owns or operates a MWBE (Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises) and/or SDVOB (Division of Service-Disabled Veterans' Business Development) agricultural business, actively supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives in the agricultural sector. This awardee may engage in community support and advocacy for minority or Veteran women farmers. Friend of The Fair, Director's Award : This award is given to a woman or group of women who continue to work toward the betterment of the fairgoer experience and supporting agricultural education at The New York State Fair.

This award is given to a woman or group of women who continue to work toward the betterment of the fairgoer experience and supporting agricultural education at The New York State Fair. Leaving it Better Award: This awardee is selected by Commissioner Ball. Inspired by the saying "Leaving it Better," this awardee is selected for their legacy impact on the agricultural community and is seen as a leader in their field.

Nominations are open now and will close May 9, 2025 at 5:00 pm. All submissions will be reviewed by a committee of State Fair and Agriculture and Markets employees whose work covers a diverse range of agricultural sectors, with winners selected and notified in June. Award winners will be invited to attend a special presentation and awards ceremony at The New York State Fair's Women's Day Breakfast on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 9:00 am. More details about the breakfast and additional Women’s Day celebrations at The Fair will be posted to nysfair.ny.gov/your-visit/special/ in the coming months. Tickets for the breakfast will also go on sale in June.

In 2024, Governor Kathy Hochul attended the first annual Women in Agriculture Awards breakfast to congratulate the winners. Photos from the event are available on the Governor’s Flickr page and The Fair’s Flickr page. A list of last year’s winners is available on AGM’s website.

Women in Agriculture

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, of New York’s 57,558 producers, nearly 22,000, or 38%, are women. Additionally, over 14,000 farms in New York are owned and operated by a woman. Nationally, the United States had 1.2 million female producers, accounting for 36% of the country’s 3.4 million producers.

The United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer. The worldwide observance will call attention to the vital role that women play in global food and agricultural production. It will also raise global awareness of the unique challenges women in agriculture face, catalyze action to help address those challenges, and support many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including those focused on gender equity, food security and poverty

The Great New York State Fair

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer. The Great New York State Fair is the most affordable state fair in the country. Tickets are $8 for adults while admission is free for children under 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about The Great New York State Fair online, browse photos on Flickr, and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.