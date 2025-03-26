Governor Hochul Requests Disaster Declaration for Farms Who Susta...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State is requesting a United States Department of Agriculture Secretarial Disaster Designation for Oneida County and the contiguous counties of Lewis, Herkimer, Oswego and Madison. Many farms in these counties sustained loss of livestock and structural barn and equipment damage when extreme winter weather impacted the area in January and February 2025. A Disaster Designation would allow for affected farms to apply for United States Department of Agriculture low-interest emergency loans.

“Severe weather earlier this year wreaked nearly unprecedented damage on farms across Northern and Central New York, and I’m requesting a USDA disaster declaration to help bring relief to our agricultural communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This damage has upended the futures of farms as they face tens of millions of dollars in economic impact. I urge the USDA to take swift action to declare these counties a disaster area and help our farmers get the assistance they need to move forward.”

According to the National Weather Service, from January 6 to February 25, 2025, northern and central New York State experienced extreme winter weather events that brought heavy winds, ice and more than 180 inches of snow to both regions. In addition, temperatures remained below freezing and there was no thaw to reduce snow accumulation, resulting in sustained heavy snow and ice loads on agricultural buildings. These heavy loads caused structural damage and collapse, loss of livestock, damage to feedstocks and equipment and the destruction of agricultural equipment storage facilities. Based on consultation with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Oneida County’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Cornell Cooperative Extension offices, more than 60 agricultural locations sustained an estimated $15 to $20 million in damage.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Shortly after the last round of heavy snow and ice, I was able to visit a number of farms in Oneida County and see firsthand the damage that these farms sustained. Typically, we are concerned about crop loss when we face severe weather, but this winter storm impacted infrastructure and livestock that will make it extremely difficult to look toward this year’s planting season. I am thankful to the Governor for this request and appreciate the USDA’s consideration to move ahead with a disaster declaration to provide some financial relief to area farmers.”

Commissioner Ball visited several farms impacted by the extreme weather in Oneida County on March 7. Many diverse agricultural operations were impacted by these extreme weather events, including dairy farms, beef farms, hay operations, nursery and greenhouse businesses and crop farms. These events and the resulting damage have had a significant impact on the local farm economy.

A disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous eligible to be considered for emergency loans from the FSA, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for relief programs.

In addition, the Governor is requesting any disaster assistance appropriated by Congress be made available to assist the impacted farmers and encourages USDA to highlight additional assistance programs that these farmers may opt to use.