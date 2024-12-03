SLA Stands Firm in Support of Libraries, Information Integrity, and Intellectual Freedom

SLA

The Special Libraries Association (SLA) joins with library and information organizations in reaffirming commitment to the intellectual freedom of all peoples.

MT. LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLA- Special Libraries Association - SLA.org- In the wake of recent events, both within the United States and around the globe, it is clear that libraries, librarians, information professionals, and the very integrity and impartiality of information itself continue to face grave political, legal, social, and cultural peril. The Special Libraries Association (SLA) joins with other library and information organizations in reaffirming its commitment to the intellectual freedom of all peoples and the open and honest exchange of information among them.“While the politicization of information, attacks on libraries, library collections, and librarians; and the rise in misinformation and disinformation in the United States have raised serious concerns about intellectual freedom here, the current threats to the integrity of the sources and free flow of information are not solely an American phenomenon,” said SLA President John DiGilio. “The current crisis is global and it threatens us all, regardless of politics or location.” He added, “As an international association of information professionals, SLA is committed to fostering the free and open exchange of information for all people. We invite you to stand with us in championing the freedom of ideas .”About SLA: The Special Libraries Association (SLA), founded in 1909, is a nonprofit international organization for innovative information professionals and their strategic partners. SLA serves information professionals in more than 60 countries and in a range of working environments, including business, academia, andgovernment agencies. SLA promotes and strengthens its members through learning, advocacy, and networking initiatives. For more information, visit sla.org.

