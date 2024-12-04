Guldsmeden Hotels Chooses Canary Technologies to Transform the Digital Guest Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canary Technologies, the industry’s leading Guest Management System, today announced that Guldsmeden Hotels has chosen Canary to power its digital guest journey across its portfolio throughout Europe and Indonesia. This partnership is set to transform the Guldsmeden guest experience, making it more seamless, personalized and efficient.Guldsmeden Hotels will integrate Canary’s comprehensive Guest Management System, which includes Mobile Check-In, Smart Checkout, Dynamic Upsells, AI Guest Messaging and Digital Compendium. With Canary’s all-in-one platform, Guldsmeden Hotels is poised to deliver more modern and satisfying guest experiences, from booking to checkout.“We are thrilled to partner with Guldsmeden Hotels, a brand that’s as passionate about guest experiences as we are,” said Manuel de la Torre, Regional Sales Director, EMEA, at Canary Technologies. “By harnessing the power of the Canary platform, Guldsmeden will revolutionize their operations, supercharge their revenue and elevate their guest experiences to new heights.”Since its inception in 1999, Guldsmeden Hotels has been dedicated to creating transformative guest experiences with an emphasis on sustainability and efficiency. This partnership with Canary aligns with Guldsmeden's mission to provide innovative hospitality."Partnering with Canary allows us to deliver a modern and seamless experience for our guests," stated Emil Togo Rasmussen, Digital Project Manager at Guldsmeden Hotels. "Our brand prides itself on exceeding guest expectations and remaining at the forefront of innovation. This partnership enables us to enter a new era of hospitality with a cutting-edge, tech-forward strategy."About Canary TechnologiesCanary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management Platform. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Tablet Registration, Upsells, Guest Messaging, Canary AI, Digital Tipping and Digital Compendium. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.

