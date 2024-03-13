Canary Technologies Partners with Global Fintech Adyen to Transform Hotel Payment Processing
This integration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing our hotel partners with a more efficient, secure and flexible payment solution.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canary Technologies, the #1-rated global Guest Experience Platform, today announced its integration with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. This collaboration enhances the payment processing capabilities offered to hotels, redefining the way digital transactions are conducted in the hospitality industry.
With the Canary and Adyen integration, hotels can now provide guests with seamless and secure transactions that set a new standard for efficiency and convenience. One of the most notable features of this partnership is the implementation of 3D Secure (3DS), which provides an additional layer of security for online credit and debit card transactions. This cutting-edge technology ensures that guests' payment information is protected at all times, giving hotels and guests peace of mind when making online reservations.
"We are thrilled about our collaboration with Adyen," said SJ Sawhney, co-founder of Canary Technologies. "This integration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing our hotel partners with a more efficient, secure and flexible payment solution."
"Across the hospitality industry, the growing number of digitally-savvy consumers is driving the need for seamless check-in,” said Mark Rademaker, Global Head of Hospitality at Adyen. “Through our integration with Canary, we are helping re-imagine the hospitality experience and future-proof frictionless and memorable guest journeys."
About Canary Technologies
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management Platform. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Tablet Registration, Upsells, Guest Messaging, Canary AI, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.
About Adyen
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Canary Technologies as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.
