Canary Technologies Enhances Guest Management System with Next-Generation Digital Compendium

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canary Technologies , the hospitality industry’s #1-rated guest experience software, announced today the integration of Digital Compendium into its award-winning Guest Management Platform. This update drives more revenue and streamlines operations for the hospitality industry.Canary’s Digital Compendium is an eco-friendly solution that replaces traditional paper compendiums. It delivers hotel information and amenities directly to guests via a web-based tool that does not require an app download. Digital Compendium provides guests with essential information about a hotel’s unique features, amenities and nearby attractions, and can be updated as needed in minutes. This ensures guests always receive the most current information, removing the need for costly and resource-intensive reprints.By seamlessly integrating with existing Canary tools such as Mobile Check-In, Guest Messaging, Dynamic Upsells and Smart Check-Out, Digital Compendium serves as a dynamic digital hotel hub, transforming the way guests interact with hotel services. Hotels can now offer personalized and efficient digital experiences that cater to the modern traveler's desire for convenience and connectivity.“Today’s guests expect a modern hotel experience, so it’s vital to provide tech-enabled touchpoints whenever possible,” said Aman Shahi, Vice President of Product at Canary Technologies. “Our Digital Compendium reduces the overhead of maintaining paper compendiums and elevates the guest experience. It’s just one of the many ways that Canary’s Guest Journey platform helps hotels delight guests at every step, while simultaneously streamlining their operations.”Hoteliers can customize the Digital Compendium by adding photos, menus and more to create a fully-branded guest experience in minutes. Digital Compendium also serves as a one-stop shop for guests planning their stays and looking for answers to frequently asked questions. Plus, its simple interface serves as another channel where guests can easily purchase amenities and upsells directly from their own devices.About Canary TechnologiesCanary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System . Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In, Smart Checkout, Tablet Registration, Dynamic Upsells, Guest Messaging, Canary AI, Digital Tipping and Digital Compendium. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.

