Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of sizzling new books to read this holiday season

When Darksome Falls by MC Ryder Eurydice Priest and the Wild Hunt by Adam Schubert Our Common Hatred of Summers by Mitchell J. De Haan

Grab a cup of hot chocolate and curl up by the fire with a great book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of sizzling new books to read this holiday season.

The holiday season is officially here. Check out these exciting new from Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of sizzling new fiction and nonfiction books to read this year.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W. Bruce Bregenzer explains how to properly massage a sick dog, cat, or pet in Empathetic Energetics, a practitioner's guide to animal bodywork, an enlightened look at massaging pets in duress. Zeenie Publishing, 979-8-218-53271-0

A young woman during the 1860s must survive the wild west alone, after her family is senselessly slaughtered by bandits in the riveting novel Call of the Mountains by Annie Coffey. Bluebonnet Books, Inc 979-8-9914045-0-1

The Curious Cat with Eight Lives: And One to Die on by Timothy Neff Gocke follows Tucker, a man whose curiosity seems to entangle him in criminal elements but also causes friction with his wife and family in this suspenseful adventure. COMING SOON.

Ghastly and Ghoulish Tales from the ER: A Saga in Sixteen Parts by Mitch Goldman, former ER doctor tells the story of a small group of clinicians straddling the line between life and death in the ER room in this exciting fast-paced novel based on real events. Madlong Publication, 979-8218498191

In MoonShine Madness by Rich Finley, intrigue in a small town arises when a body is found near a pond, leading a photojournalist down the rabbit-hole of moonshine alcohol in search of the truth as he investigates the murder. Novelyarns Publishing, 9798991692809

Our Common Hatred of Florida Summers by Mitchell J. De Haan: A high-schooler relocates to Florida with his family from Alaska. He hates everything from gators, humidity, and endless sun. Everything changes when he meets a mysterious girl who captivates his heart. The Rooster's Rest Collective, 979-8-9918832-0-7

Antietam Affairs by Dennis Roumm is a fascinating time-bending journey that spans from the Civil War to the modern era, in a story about past lives and a love that withstands the test of time. Rocinante Press, 9798991418102

My Journey as An Author: M.C. Ryder offers insight into pros and cons of publishing and becoming an author in today's industry in this insightful book.

In M.C. Ryder's, When Darksome Falls, a bored former vampire who recently returned to life as a human is having second thoughts about the change after meeting a hunky vampire. M.E.C. Publishing, 979-8988507468 and 979-8988507482

Eurydice Priest and the Wild Hunt by Adam Schubert, a man finds himself in a race before time when his partner vanishes in this riveting action-adventure fantasy. Violent Rooster Press, 9798991961707

A wearied boxer turns his back on a chance at a world championship to search for his estranged brother in New Orleans in Jim Antonini's intriguing literary novel, The Butcher and the Butterfly. Pump Fake Press, 979-8-218-53049-5

"Tell Me When You Are Tired of Me" shares a most charming and eclectic mix of short stories, photos, poetry and memories from The River Woods Writers: Mary & Michael.

In Pioneer Love: Nellie and Platt's story by Cynthia Markham follows Nellie during the 19th century and her romance with Platt, that must overcome tragedy and distance in this sweeping romantic period piece. Cocomax, 9798330595495.

Twists of Fate: Journey through Time, Jim Van De Veire explores his family's 300-year history and how it led to the present, in this must-read nonfiction. COMING SOON. Vigilant Always, 9798330584260

In this enthralling environmental disaster thriller set in China, a dedicated inspector becomes a target of corrupt officials and other shady and dangerous characters while trying to save a beautiful lake from pollution in Wenyu Lake by John H. Zane Bedford Street Books, 979-8218495282

The Prosecutor by Ahmet Prenci, an Albanian prosecutor faces the ultimate dilemma after putting his personal feelings before the law, in this gripping suspenseful legal thriller, Princ Press, 979-8-218-53188-1

Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar, a beautiful supermodel hopes for redemption from a tragic past while navigating the perfect storm of 80s Hollywood excess in this captivating literary fiction by former Miss Universe, Margaret Gardiner. Nightstar, 979-8991751704

A young man enlists in the military after Germany invades Poland, leaving his paramour behind. Will love survive the fires of war in Aubrie Sandness' sweeping WWII romance, In the Seasons of War? Raemichael, 979-8-218-53647-3

Why Americans Have It All Wrong: An Alternative Way to Find Happiness-Tales and Tips from a Corporate Lawyer Turned Expat Now Semi-Retired Real Estate Investor by David Rosenfield is an inspiring read for readers contemplating the path to a more fulfilling life. Buck the Trend Press, 979-8218500481

Come to the Lights by Chika Agbayi explores the beauty and wonder of life, love, and spirituality in this thoughtful collection of poetry. In the novel, Love of the Reap, a dedicated warrior must fight against time when strange but dangerous beings emerge. Frankmond Books, 9798991062800 and 9798991062824.

In The Practicality of Imagination by Faith Droessler two pre-teen girls during the early 1900s, must learn to get along when they find themselves swept into another world in this epic fantasy adventure.

The Tangled Web by Cheryl J. Corriveau follows a widow who is reinstated into the FBI while tracking the man she once loved across the globe in this exciting international spy thriller. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8-9872331-0-8

A Soldier's Hell by William A. King: A young man in the 1860s is drawn to the front-lines and his own personal hell on the battlefields of Petersburg and Virginia, and must learn to find peace and forgiveness within himself following the war.

A man stuck in the atonement zone of the afterlife must prove he is worthy of Heaven (Atonement 1) in Bill's Lengthy Atonement: The Future by Norm Merwarth, a literary novel about doing the right thing and atoning for wrongs. Gatortales Publishing, 9798989706419

Be Good by Allison Katie shares important truths and wisdom in this inspirational homage to her grandfather. (COMING SOON).

Lucid Dreaming by Rome, a young man struggles with his thoughts, dreams, medications, and mental health in this intriguing slice-of-life that blurs the line between daydreams, memories, and reality. Lizard Shenanigans Publishing, 979-8-9913024-0-1.

In Seasons, Maria Koval provides an insight and all-too-important look at the impact of emotional and mental health, post-partum, and depression, to finding happiness and in this inspiring self-help memoir. Matstepkoff Press, 979-8218490966

