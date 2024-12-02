Bia Energy Joins the Methanol Institute to Advance Low-Carbon Methanol Solutions

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Bia Energy Operating Company LLC as a new member. Bia Energy is developing a cutting-edge low-carbon methanol production facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, with the capacity to produce approximately 550,000 metric tons (183 million gallons/692 million liters) of blue and bio-methanol annually. This facility will achieve a >93% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to conventional methanol production methods, marking a significant step in advancing sustainable energy solutions.Greg Dolan, CEO of MI, said, “Bia Energy’s commitment to producing low-carbon methanol is a prime example of the innovation driving the industry forward. As a key transitional fuel, low-carbon methanol plays a vital role in the global energy transition by helping reduce emissions across industries. Their project not only supports the shift toward a more sustainable energy future, but also strengthens domestic manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to collaborating with Bia Energy to accelerate the growth of the low-carbon methanol sector.”“Our company is excited to join the Methanol Institute. We look forward to working with MI and its member companies to advance the low-carbon methanol market. Our fully US-based operations combined with worldwide distribution partnerships will allow Bia to diversify the global impact of more sustainable and economically viable energy solutions. Our shovel-ready project at the Port of Caddo-Bossier underscores our commitment to jobs creation in the region and our ability to deliver competitive low carbon solutions to our prospective customers across a wide range of industries,” added Dr. Ana Rodriguez, CEO and Co-founder of Bia Energy.The Shreveport facility will also produce blue hydrogen, which will be used on-site to fuel power generation and as feedstock for methanol production. With the FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) study completed and major permits secured, Bia Energy is set to make a significant contribution to the low-carbon economy. To learn more about Bia Energy, visit their website About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world’s leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn X and Facebook.

