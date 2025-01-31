Methanol Institute Welcomes Emvolon Inc. As First New Member of 2025

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is excited to announce Emvolon Inc. as our newest member. Emvolon Inc., a groundbreaking MIT climate-tech spin-off, is dedicated to transforming greenhouse gas emissions into carbon-negative fuels and chemicals, including green methanol and green ammonia. Through their patented technology, Emvolon turns internal combustion engines into modular, cost-effective, chemical plants, providing sustainable solutions across industries, such as waste management, agriculture, energy, maritime and aviation.Founded in 2021 by Dr. Emmanuel Kasseris and Dr. Leslie Bromberg, Emvolon’s breakthrough technology converts greenhouse gases from waste resources into green methanol. This green methanol can then be used as direct maritime and heavy machinery fuel or as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) fuel.“We are delighted to welcome Emvolon Inc. as a member of the Methanol Institute,’’ said Greg Dolan, CEO of MI. ‘’Their innovative approach to converting emissions into green methanol and other sustainable fuels represents a powerful step forward in the decarbonization of critical sectors like aviation and maritime. Emvolon’s cutting-edge technology will play a key role in accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future, and we look forward to supporting them in their efforts.”Dr. Kasseris, co-founder and CEO of Emvolon, noted: “Joining the Methanol Institute is an exciting milestone for Emvolon. We’re passionate about leveraging decentralized waste resources to make green methanol and advancing its role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. Collaborating with MI’s community of innovators strengthens our mission to drive a scalable and sustainable energy future.”To learn more about Emvolon, visit their website About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world’s leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipping companies, and technology providers. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn X and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.