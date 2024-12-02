OSCE helps Ukraine to adapt youth policies to the urgent challenges of war

Two OSCE-supported surveys on the role of youth organisations in Ukraine in times of war were presented at the Youth Work Forum "United by the Light", held from 28 November to 1 December 2024 in Kyiv. The event, organized in partnership with the OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine, gathered around 300 youth representatives from across the country to discuss current challenges and exchange best practices.

The first survey, conducted by the Sociological Group “Rating” involved 2,000 respondents aged 16–35, from across Ukraine and provided data on the role of youth centres the opportunities they offer, their availability and relevance to the needs and expectations of young people. It also highlighted current challenges and gaps. The second survey, run by the same organization based on 50 in-depth interviews with representatives of youth centres, provided in-depth analyses of available youth infrastructure, institutional capacity and prospects for development. The surveys contributed to discussions on how the resources strained by the war can be used more effectively to expand opportunities for youth participation in developing their communities, civic activism, and volunteering.

“Currently, we are working with our partners to develop the draft targeted social programme “Youth of Ukraine” for 2026-2030. So, the OSCE-supported surveys are definitely valuable, as we would like to make this policy more adapted to actual needs,” said Andrii Chesnokov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

“We are guided by the principle “nothing about youth without youth”. You hear a number of important ideas and recommendations on what can be done better for the youth of Ukraine, and it is important that you speak up and say on whether the policies developed and proposed reflect your actual needs. And we expect, that once these recommendations are implemented, they improve your lives,” said Pierre Baussand, the Chief of Operations of the OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine.

Earlier this year the OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine helped to develop “Recommendations for the Operation of Youth Centres and Spaces during the War and Post-conflict Recovery Period”. The recommendations highlight the urgent need for the youth policy to focus on resilience, including the psychological health and well-being of young people, and address the needs of young veterans and families who have experienced losses. More than 160 representatives from youth centres and youth spaces across all regions of Ukraine contributed to the formulation of these recommendations during a series of 8 regional roundtables in spring and summer this year.