Effects of Bariatric Surgery on Health

Op. Dr. Mustafa Erol 1

Op. Dr. Mustafa Erol emphasized that obesity surgery does not only help with weight loss, but also plays an important role in the treatment of many diseases.

İZMIR, TURKEY, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obesity has become one of the most common health problems today and can bring with it many serious diseases, General Surgery Specialist Op. Dr. Mustafa Erol said, “Bariatric surgery plays an important role in reducing the risk of serious health problems such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, heart disease, high cholesterol and even some types of cancer. After the surgery, a visible improvement is achieved in the quality of life of the patients and significant decreases are observed in the symptoms of these diseases.”

Effective Results in the Treatment of Obesity-Related Diseases

Stating that obesity surgery has positive effects on metabolic diseases by creating hormonal changes and affecting intestinal functions, Dr. Erol said, “Such operations can radically transform the lives of patients by allowing them to reach a healthier weight and helping them get rid of obesity-related health problems.”

Dr. Erol stated that obesity operations are effective in the treatment of the following diseases:
Type 2 Diabetes
High Blood Pressure
Sleep Apnea
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Some Types of Cancer
Migraine
Orthopedic Problems
Reflux
Depression
Varicose Veins .

