CRIME NOVELIST LISA TOWLES TACKLES MIND CONTROL AND ESPIONAGE IN LATEST THRILLER
A whistleblower, a fatal car crash, and a ghastly coverup. Risk is nothing…when you have nothing left to lose.
Fast paced and ingenious”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Codex, a new psychological thriller, will be released by Indies United Publishing House on June 20, 2024. The latest from award-winning Bay Area crime novelist Lisa Towles, Codex takes readers on a wild ride as a grieving widower confronts shocking truths about the woman he desperately loved and thought he knew.
— The Prairies Book Review
Former FBI Agent Angus Mariner goes off-grid after losing his beloved wife in a tragic car accident. He’s confronted by two strangers – the first, an eccentric old man, gives him a lavish gift and turns up dead the next day. Now a suspect in the old man’s death, Mariner is approached by a second stranger with a controversial story of his whistleblower wife and the corruption ring she was preparing to expose. His wife was leading a double life, and the car crash that killed her was no accident. Out on a limb with no one left to trust, he must decide if he’s strong enough to expose the organization's terrifying agenda and bring meaning to his life's greatest loss. The story addresses contemporary themes, including substance abuse, mind control, and corporate espionage. Bay Area bookstores will be stocking Codex and it will also be sold through online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Towles’ 2023 thriller, Salt Island, won five literary awards, including a Pencraft for Best Thriller. Salt Island was a #1 Amazon Kindle Bestseller. Terror Bay, also published in 2023, won a NYC Big Book Award and Literary Titan. Following Codex, Towles will release a young adult thriller, Specimen, on December 3, 2024 through Indies United Publishing. To promote this release and connect with her community, Towles will be hosted by Brooklyn West Winery in Oakland, CA on June 27th, Books Inc. in Mountain View, CA on July 30th, and she will appear on the Monday Morning Sonoma show on KSVY 91.3 FM radio hosted by Marcia Macomber.
Towles cites the fellowship and support she gets from membership in Mystery Writers of America and Sisters in Crime as an important part of her success as an author. “There’s never been a better time to be a writer,” she says. Balancing writing while working full time as a communications specialist, Towles also hosts an author interview series on YouTube called Story Impact, showcasing authors, their books, and the impact they have on their readers. The author welcomes opportunities for interviews, podcasts, and appearances. Visit https://indiesunited.net/codex to read the synopsis, watch the book trailer, and read a sample of Codex. For media bookings, contact the author directly at lisamarietowles@gmail.com.
