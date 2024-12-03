FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY “MY LAST NERVE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the medically-themed documentary MY LAST NERVE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, on December 3, 2024

My hope in directing the documentary MY LAST NERVE is to showcase the power of independent scientific research, and to inspire others to be their own advocates.” — Filmmaker Adam LaBrie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the medically-themed documentary MY LAST NERVE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on December 3, 2024.

Over 20 million people suffer from Neuropathy and millions more from chronic pain. What if there was a cure to end your pain once and for all? The documentary MY LAST NERVE tells the story of a son on an epic journey to end his father's tortuous illness and finds an unlikely cure in the depths of the Arctic Ocean. MY LAST NERVE documents the life of young research scientist, Max Glanz, as he fights to cure his father of a rare disease that has torn his family apart. The film reveals Max’s fifteen-year journey to find answers before time runs out for his dad. He faces obstacles from institutions, hospitals, and bureaucracies. Against all odds, Max discovers hope in a unique species of mollusks with anticancer properties found in the deep Arctic waters off the coast of Norway. He believes this holds the key to reversing his father's nerve damage and potentially saving millions more. This thought-provoking documentary film showcases the real-world consequences of battling an invisible disease and offers a new perspective on the value of health in America and the untapped potential of the natural world.

Directed by Adam LaBrie, MY LAST NERVE was produced by Alana Goldstein, Richard Charney, and Nasar Abich. Executive Produced by Tom Cappello and Scott Thigpen.

"My cousin Max is one of those rare individuals who wakes up every day with an unrelenting sense of urgency,” said filmmaker Adam LaBrie. “His singular mission since the age of 15 has been to cure his father’s disease, and watching Max repeatedly defy the odds in pursuit of that goal has profoundly shaped my life. My hope in directing this documentary is to showcase the power of independent scientific research, and to inspire others to be their own advocates.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire MY LAST NERVE directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

MY LAST NERVE website: www.mylastnervedocumentary.com

