FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MYSTERY-THRILLER “WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM”

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the release of the stylish mystery-thriller WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on April 4, 2025

As someone who has a deep passion for 40s and 50s film noir, my goal was to write a mystery and combine it with the inimitable content creators that help capture the 2020s cultural zeitgeist.” — Filmmaker Wil Glavin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital movie distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the stylish mystery-thriller WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on April 4, 2025.

In WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM, a famed Los Angeles-based content creator is kidnapped. There's no evidence and no obvious suspects. Unable to involve the police, a group of influencers takes it upon themselves to track down their missing friend. They attempt to solve this twisted mystery the only way they know how: through social media sites, dating apps, and content house contacts.

Director Wil Glavin makes his feature directorial debut with WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM, based on a screenplay which he also wrote. Produced by Wil Glavin, Valentina Mami, and Mike J. Kim, WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM features a cast including Valentina Mami (‘Cassia’), Jadelyn Breier (‘Elle’), Anuschka van Lent (‘Zari’), Angelica Jensen (‘JJ’), Ian S. Peterson (‘Loon’), and Wil Glavin (‘Gavin’).

“When I sat down to write WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM, I wanted to find that perfect amalgamation between light-hearted fun and pulse-pounding thrills,” said filmmaker Wil Glavin. “As someone who has always had a deep passion for 1940s and 1950s film noir, my goal was to write a mystery with a classic flair and combine it with the inimitable content creators that help capture the 2020s cultural zeitgeist.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM directly with Glavin Entertainment.

WHEN THE RINGLIGHTS DIM website: www.wilglavin.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

