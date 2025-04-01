FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY MOVIE “AFTERNOONER”

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the release of the screwball comedy feature AFTERNOONER, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 1, 2025

The Funniest Movie of the Decade Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on April 1, 2025

The film is a dark comedic social commentary on the current state of the world with zany characters, all under the guise of the fun wacky 90s/early 2000s style of comedy that doesn’t get made anymore.” — Filmmakers The Harrow Brothers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the screwball comedy feature AFTERNOONER, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 1, 2025.

In AFTERNOONER, a beachfront bicycle rental shop owner scrambles to beat out a competing rental shop opening the next day. Howie is the hard luck owner of Beverly Bikes, a failing beachfront bicycle rental shop. He’s constantly butting heads with his dimwitted staff and taking his aggression out on the few customers that mosey up to their window; the result of the hubris he uses to conceal his insecurities. Today is no different. With the inevitable opening of the competition, Transcendental Rentals, Howie, to no avail, implements every idea he can come up with to maintain his foothold on the beach. With tensions high and time running out, he hatches the ultimate plan to edge out the competition -- to get his hands on a very special smoke machine. Now he just needs the money, of which he has none. To make matters worse, his cheating girlfriend, Barbados, dumps him and his father disowns him. As he scrambles for the money and the day carries on, he encounters knucklehead thieves, farting dead bodies, a potential new love interest and the hope to turn his luck around. The only question is, will it all work out?

Written and directed by The Harrow Brothers, AFTERNOONER was produced by The Harrow Brothers, John Fitzpatrick, and Chris Raab. The ensemble cast features Alex Molina (‘Howie’), Bryce Harrow (‘Douglas’), Kate Marley (‘Gretel’), Michael Boucher (‘Handy Herman’), Monette Moio (‘Bardbados’), Frank Bond (‘Howard Sr.’), and Rob Harrow (‘Drunk Driver Danny’).

“The film is a day-in-the-life chronicling the ridiculous misadventure of this hapless antihero, who exudes false confidence to mask his broken soul,” said filmmakers The Harrow Brothers. “The film takes place in a slightly heightened reality and is a dark comedic social commentary on the current state of the world with zany characters. It is a careful presentation seasoned with dashes of dark dramatic tones and deadpan. Our goal is to challenge the audience and open a dialogue on things that need talking about; all under the guise of the fun wacky 90s/early 2000s style of comedy that doesn’t get made anymore.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire AFTERNOONER directly with the filmmakers and Alex Nohe of Blood Sweat Honey.

AFTERNOONER website: www.imdb.com/title/tt12682868

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.