FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES GRIPPING DOCUMENTARY 'BEYOND BARS' FOR DECEMBER RELEASE

The story of Chesa Boudin will move and inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds. BEYOND BARS is a must-watch documentary for all people who recognize that our criminal justice system is broken." — Filmmaker Robert Greenwald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the biographical documentary BEYOND BARS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on December 3, 2024.

BEYOND BARS is a documentary about mass incarceration told through one person’s long struggle to challenge and change the system -- former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the son of Weather Underground activists imprisoned when he was a baby. Chesa Boudin's journey from a childhood shaped by incarceration to a reformist DA fighting for restorative justice is a story of trauma, resilience and hope. Chesa Boudin was only 14 months old when his parents, former Weather Underground activists, were arrested and convicted for their role in a fatal robbery. BEYOND BARS follows Boudin’s profound journey as viewers witness the impact of parental incarceration through Chesa's eyes as he navigates a broken system and grapples with his identity. With searing honesty, BEYOND BARS traces Chesa's path from childhood struggles to becoming a voice for the children of the incarcerated and a trailblazing District Attorney fighting for reform. Intimate interviews and rare archival footage offer an unflinching look at the human toll of incarceration and the power of resilience. Through Chesa's battle for his parents' freedom and his efforts to transform the prison system, BEYOND BARS is a testament to the unbreakable bonds of family and the intergenerational fight for equality and restorative justice.

Directed by multiple Emmy-nominated television producer and film director Robert Greenwald, BEYOND BARS was produced by Casey Cooper Johnson and Robert Greenwald. The featured subjects include Chesa Boudin, Kathy Boudin, David Gilbert, Bill Ayers, Bernardine Dorhn, Zayd Ayers-Dorhn, and Kaylah Williams.

“The story of Chesa Boudin is a story of hope that will move and inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” said filmmaker Robert Greenwald. “From overcoming the trauma of visiting his parents in prison as a child, to fighting to free them and reform the criminal justice system – for Chesa Boudin, the personal is always political. The story of BEYOND BARS is a must watch documentary for all people who recognize that our criminal justice system is broken and an inspiring story that everyone can make a difference to make it better.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BEYOND BARS directly with the filmmakers and Alex Nohe of Blood Sweat Honey.

BEYOND BARS website: https://www.bravenewfilms.org/beyondbars

