Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 03, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 03, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Village of Peebles
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashtabula Ashtabula, Conneaut Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Athens Ohio University Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Fairfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Reily Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark Clark State College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Springfield Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Leetonia Community Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Crawford Bucyrus Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Crawford Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Northstar New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
NorthGate NCA I
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Franklin Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Discovery Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Ohio Department of Development
Economic Development Awards
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Wright State University Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Guernsey County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Harrison Harrison Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Knox Fredericktown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lake City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence A & L Home Care and Training Center LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Logan Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Village of New Middletown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mercer Village of Chickasaw
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami The Edison Foundation, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery First Care Pharmacy, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
City of West Carrollton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Perry Village of Shawnee
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Area 14 Workforce Development Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Village of Bellville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Village of South Salem
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Clarksburg
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky City of Clyde
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Shawnee State University Development Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby West Central Ohio Network
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Summit Interval Brotherhood Homes, Inc. dba IBH Addiction Recovery Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/21/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Trumbull Community Improvement Corporation of Warren and Trumbull County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Tuscarawas Village of Midvale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Dover
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Stone Creek
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Warren Clearcreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Washington Fairfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Green Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Village of Luckey
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Owens State Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

