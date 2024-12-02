Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 03, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 03, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Village of Peebles

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ashtabula Ashtabula, Conneaut Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Athens Ohio University Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Fairfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Reily Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Clark Clark State College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Springfield Conservancy District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana Leetonia Community Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Coshocton Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Crawford Bucyrus Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Crawford Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Northstar New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit NorthGate NCA I

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Discovery Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Ohio Department of Development

Economic Development Awards

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Greene Wright State University Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Guernsey County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbia Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Harrison Harrison Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Knox Fredericktown Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Mid East Ohio Regional Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lake City of Mentor-on-the-Lake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence A & L Home Care and Training Center LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Logan Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Village of New Middletown

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mercer Village of Chickasaw

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami The Edison Foundation, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery First Care Pharmacy, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

City of West Carrollton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Perry Village of Shawnee

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Area 14 Workforce Development Board

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Village of Bellville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Village of South Salem

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Clarksburg

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky City of Clyde

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Shawnee State University Development Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby West Central Ohio Network

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Summit Interval Brotherhood Homes, Inc. dba IBH Addiction Recovery Center

1/1/2020 TO 12/21/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Trumbull Community Improvement Corporation of Warren and Trumbull County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Tuscarawas Village of Midvale

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Dover

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Stone Creek

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Warren Clearcreek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Washington Fairfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Green Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Village of Luckey

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Owens State Community College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA



