Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 03, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Village of Peebles
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula, Conneaut Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Ohio University Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Reily Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark State College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Springfield Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Leetonia Community Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Bucyrus Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Crawford Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Northstar New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|NorthGate NCA I
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Discovery Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Ohio Department of Development
Economic Development Awards
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Wright State University Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Fredericktown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|A & L Home Care and Training Center LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Logan
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Village of New Middletown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Village of Chickasaw
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|The Edison Foundation, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|First Care Pharmacy, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|City of West Carrollton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|East Muskingum Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Village of Shawnee
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Area 14 Workforce Development Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Village of Bellville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Village of South Salem
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Clarksburg
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|City of Clyde
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Shawnee State University Development Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|West Central Ohio Network
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Summit
|Interval Brotherhood Homes, Inc. dba IBH Addiction Recovery Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/21/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Trumbull
|Community Improvement Corporation of Warren and Trumbull County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Midvale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Dover
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Stone Creek
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Clearcreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Green Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Luckey
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Owens State Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
