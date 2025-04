Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Res-Care Ohio Inc. dba Lloyd Group Home

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Martins Ferry City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Community Improvement Corporation of Fairfield, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Trenton

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Clermont Goshen Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Village of Batavia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Wilson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Noble Academy Cleveland

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Horizon Science Academy-Denison Middle School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

North Olmsted City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Parma City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Ayersville Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette City of Washington Court House

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Franklin Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. (dba The Millennium Community School)

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

United Schools Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Wauseon Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Gallia Walnut Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton City of Sharonville

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Hocking Hocking Valley Community Hospital

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Jackson Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Jefferson Edison Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking Licking Regional Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Mahoning Reuben McMillan Free Library Association

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Montgomery Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Hopewell Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit East Muskingum Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Perry County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Pike Scioto Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Putnam Jennings Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Scioto Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Canton City School District

Special Audit

4/1/2019 TO 4/11/2023 Special Audit FFR

Summit DIRECTION HOME AKRON CANTON AREA AGENCY ON AGING DBA DIRECTION HOME AKRON CANTON AREA AGENCY ON AGING & DISABILITIES

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Union Jerome Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Van Wert Vantage Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Williams County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Edgerton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wood City of Bowling Green

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination

