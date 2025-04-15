Finding for Recovery Issued Against Former Canton Schools Instructor Following Investigation into Restoration of His Personal Vehicle

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $11,501.99 was issued Tuesday against a former Canton City Schools instructor, following an investigation into the restoration of his personal vehicle using district resources.

Todd Hoover, who worked as a career technology-welding instructor from August 2017 until May 2023, has already paid $5,286.18 of the total, leaving a balance still due of $6,215.81.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in April 2023 over allegations that Hoover had purchased parts for his personal vehicle using district funds.

SIU determined that Hoover used $11,501.99 in district funds to purchase vehicle parts, equipment, graphic renditions, and paint for his personal vehicle as part of an effort to promote Canton City Schools’ Autobody Technology Program.

Hoover retained ownership of the vehicle, however, and later traded it, receiving an $8,000 trade-in value.

Hoover was indicted in the case in Stark County Common Pleas Court and pleaded guilty in October 2024 to a misdemeanor count of theft. His sentence included ordered restitution of $3,886.18 and a suspended jail sentence.

The full special audit detailing the investigation and Tuesday’s finding for recovery is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

