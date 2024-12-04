Houston Urogynecologist Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels Launches Redefines Menopause Conversations with New Podcast Series

The Menopod is available wherever you get your podcasts. Each episode of the The Menopod tackles a specific symptom of menopause.

'The Menopod' Offers Insights and Support for Women Navigating Menopause

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels , a board-certified urogynecologist, has launched The Menopod , a podcast aimed at women who refuse to pause. This show tackles the often-taboo topic of menopause head-on, providing a supportive platform for discussion."These symptoms don't happen in a vacuum," Dr. Samuels explains. Her holistic approach addresses the interconnected nature of menopausal symptoms, offering a comprehensive perspective often missed by subspecialists.The Menopod encourages listeners to view menopause as an opportunity for growth. "This is for the woman who wants a second chapter that's better than the first," Dr. Samuels emphasizes.Alcira Molina-Ali, one of Dr. Samuels’s patients and a guest on the podcast, raves, "Dr. Samuels is a game changer."The podcast also highlights the importance of seeking help. Patient and guest Claudia Vasquez shares, "It's not just for you, it's for everybody that surrounds you." She underscores how managing menopause effectively can positively affect loved ones.Dr. Samuels believes in the power of shared experiences. "There's no better way to get a hold of your symptoms than to hear from other women going through the same thing," she says.Listen to The Menopod on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. For more information about Dr. Samuels and her approach to women's health, visit houstonurogynecology.com.

