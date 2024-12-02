Derby Barracks / DUI / Derby

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/1/24 at 1626 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Colby Pelletier

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/24 at approximately 1626 hours, the State Police received a report of a crash near the intersection of US RT 5 and Crawford Rd in the town of Derby. While investigated the crash, the State Police believed one of the operators, Colby Pelletier, may be under the influence of alcohol. The State Police performed field sobriety tests on Pelletier and subsequently arrested him for suspicion of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/21/25 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.