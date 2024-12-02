Derby Barracks / DUI / Derby
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006220
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/1/24 at 1626 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Colby Pelletier
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/24 at approximately 1626 hours, the State Police received a report of a crash near the intersection of US RT 5 and Crawford Rd in the town of Derby. While investigated the crash, the State Police believed one of the operators, Colby Pelletier, may be under the influence of alcohol. The State Police performed field sobriety tests on Pelletier and subsequently arrested him for suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/21/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
